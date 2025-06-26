Good Charlotte Rocks ‘Rejects’ Live on Kimmel

Good Charlotte is making waves once again as they celebrate their latest release, “Rejects,” live on ‘Kimmel.’ The band, known for its pop-punk roots, brought a dynamic performance to the late-night stage, setting the scene for their upcoming album, Motel du Cap. Their latest single marks a new chapter, blending nostalgia with fresh energy, and fans are eager to see what unfolds next.

The Journey Back: Good Charlotte on ‘Kimmel’

Good Charlotte recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their new single, “Rejects.” The band captivated the audience with a backdrop reminiscent of their forthcoming Motel du Cap album, enhanced by dramatic smoke effects. This appearance signals the official beginning of the band’s latest era, characterized by a return to their roots.

Premiering “Rejects” was a significant moment for the group. Joel Madden expressed to Rolling Stone, “It’s really full-circle because when we made the first record in ‘99, we didn’t know any better than to not give a fuck. We thought it was the greatest thing ever to make a record and to say whatever the fuck we wanted to say.” This throwback vibe is at the heart of their new music.

Full Circle: A New Perspective

Joel Madden opened up about the band’s current mindset, saying, “We came full-circle back to where we’re all in really good places in our lives where we don’t give a fuck, in a great way. We certainly care about people and our fans. But our families are really the center of our lives.” Good Charlotte remains a creative outlet for the Madden brothers, allowing them genuine artistic freedom.

Benji Madden offered insight into their process: “You don’t need to write 50 songs for a record; you need to write 12. Whatever came out in that moment is the whole portrait. We made this record completely unconsciously.” Their approach emphasizes authenticity and a focus on capturing pure, spontaneous creativity.

Upcoming Album and Future Plans

Motel du Cap, Good Charlotte’s eighth studio album, is set to drop on August 8. This marks their first full-length release since 2018’s Generation Rx. Alongside announcing the album, the band teased fans with an intriguing cryptic video earlier this year, hinting at future projects and using the caption “GC 2025.”

Good Charlotte is gearing up for festival appearances in 2025, including Ocean’s Calling and Aftershock. Additionally, the band recently performed at Welcome to Rockville, marking their first live show since 2023. Benji Madden teased the crowd with exciting news: “We got a record coming out in August, we’ll be on tour.”