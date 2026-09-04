Global Filmmaking Innovators Unite at Lumiere Summit in France

On September 7, Hollywood’s elite and key players in the global content and exhibition sector will converge in Saint-Paul-de-Vence for the pivotal Lumiere Summit. This event aims to navigate the changing landscape of the film industry amid significant upheaval in media and entertainment.

Event Overview and Goals

The Lumiere Summit, set in the renowned Fondation Maeght art foundation, is organized by France’s CNC (Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée), which manages policies related to film, television, video games, and digital content. Co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung, the summit will facilitate discussions on complex issues reshaping film business models and altering consumer preferences in the U.S. and beyond.

Importance of Multilateralism

Gaëtan Bruel, president of CNC, highlighted Macron’s idea of “multilateralism for the moving image,” emphasizing its critical role in safeguarding both the art of cinema and its commercial viability. “The response must address the entire ecosystem: image literacy, access to works, film heritage, the future of art-house cinemas, piracy, sustainability, and technological transformations,” Bruel stated. He further noted the collaborative effort alongside South Korea and the participation of 220 delegates from five continents, representing 65 countries.

A Convergence of Industry Leaders

This summit will serve as a unique platform for senior executives, exhibitors, producers, and financiers to engage in deep conversations about the direction of market forces and their implications for both consumers and commerce. “President Macron wanted to position cinema and the moving image at the core of significant debates today because what is at stake extends far beyond the screen industries,” Bruel explained.

Addressing Structural Challenges

Summit organizers stress the urgency for the global community to come together to tackle emerging opportunities and systemic challenges that require policy changes, contractual updates, and trade agreements. The event aims not only to facilitate dialogue but also to spur meaningful action that impacts the future of storytelling through visual media.

Variety Collaboration

In a notable partnership, the CNC has enlisted Variety as the official media partner for the Lumiere Summit. Variety will provide extensive coverage, offering insights into the sessions, key speakers, and thorough analysis of the critical discussions taking place.

Prominent Attendees from Around the World

Notable figures from the U.S. include Ted Sarandos of Netflix, Disney’s Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, HBO’s Casey Bloys, and other influential individuals such as George Clooney and director Anthony Russo. The summit has also attracted industry leaders from Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, among them Rodolphe Belmer (CEO of TF1), Mo Adubu of EbonyLife Group, and Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux.

Encouraging Vital Discussions

The guest list has been intentionally curated to spark conversations on pressing issues, from the impact of AI to piracy and safeguarding artistic integrity. “The summit is deliberately small, but it is not closed. Every session will be recorded and made available online,” Bruel noted. “We are especially proud to partner with Variety to ensure that discussions in Saint-Paul-de-Vence reverberate throughout the global screen community.”