Global Creativity Shines at LA Art Show’s 31st Edition

The LA Art Show is making a vibrant return for its 31st year, celebrating global creativity. This renowned event, a cornerstone in the Los Angeles art scene, continues to attract art lovers and collectors from around the world. By showcasing a diverse array of international talent, the LA Art Show not only highlights the city’s cultural influence but also serves as a platform for artistic voices of all kinds. Attendees can expect a captivating experience filled with cutting-edge art and inspiring exhibitions.

This story was created in paid partnership with the LA Art Show.

From Jan. 7-11, 2026, the LA Art Show will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center for its 31st year. To be the first in line to view the exhibits, you can purchase tickets for the VIP Opening Night Premiere, scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026.

For more than three decades, the largest and longest-running art fair in Los Angeles, and one of the few independently owned fairs of this magnitude, has brought artists from around the world to Los Angeles, one of the most influential cities known for setting global trends in music, fashion, arts, and entertainment. Los Angeles is the perfect host for this vibrant showcase that celebrates diverse perspectives and voices. Under the direction of the show’s producer and director, Kassandra Voyagis, the LA Art Show’s significance in this moment and in this city is more relevant than ever.

When reflecting on the significance of the show’s continued presence in L.A., Voyagis reflected on the 2025 art show, which took place just days after devastating fires tore through Los Angeles: “Although it was an unimaginable time for the city, we are thankful that so many people came out for last year’s remarkable 30th anniversary edition, during which we got to support the artistic community while also paying homage to the resilience of Los Angeles.”

The Exhibits

The 2026 iteration of the LA Art Show will feature more than 90 new and returning exhibitions from around the globe, including the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For the first time, Dublin, Ireland, will be represented by the Oliver Sears Gallery.

Provident Fine Art (Palm Beach, Fla.)

Making their LA Art Show debut, Provident Fine Art from Palm Beach will present a solo exhibition. They will display actor, screenwriter, and contemporary artist Sylvester Stallone’s canvas paintings. The multihyphenate has been an artist since adolescence, often using his abstract canvas painting to help develop the iconic characters he plays on screen. Art show attendees will have the rare opportunity to purchase Stallone’s work at his first major showcase in years.

DIVERSEartLA (Los Angeles, CA)

This year, DIVERSEartLA, the art fair’s non-commercial educational platform, returns for the 9th consecutive year. The curator, Marisa Caichiolo, was recently selected to co-curate Chile’s official pavilion at the 61st Venice Biennale of Art in 2026, reinforcing the significance of her vision within the art world. This year’s DIVERSEartLA will examine the evolutionary role of museums and biennials and how they continue to shape the evolving art landscape. The program will highlight the duality of museums and biennials’ complementary and conflicting functions for encouraging public engagement, innovation, and dialogue.

Latin American Pavilion (Latin America)

Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, the Latin American Pavilion will spotlight emerging artists from across the continent, marking a significant expansion of the art fair’s international program. The pavilion will feature artists from the Artier Fine Art Gallery and Verse Gallery, celebrating Latin artists at a time when immigration issues are significantly impacting the community. Caichiolo denotes, “It is especially important to provide a platform for these artists. … Their perspectives are vital to a more complete and equitable understanding of contemporary art.”

J&J Art (Korea)

The art fair will showcase 15 Korean galleries just three miles from L.A.’s vibrant Korean American community, Koreatown (K-Town). One of the featured galleries will be J&J Art with ‘Elegant Freedom’ by Jinny Suh, whose Hanji-based works examine the intersection of nature, color, and history.

LICHT FELD Gallery (Switzerland)

For the first time in 40 years, LICHT FELD Gallery, will premiere the first public showing of Karl A. Meyer’s 1980s woodcut prints, created during a transformative artistic period on New York’s Crosby Street, filling a notable gap in the art history of that time.

Corridor Contemporary (Tel Aviv)

Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri, known for his cinematic portraits, will be featured in the Corridor Contemporary exhibit at the show. Recognized for his exploration of realism, Ozeri’s work has gained international recognition.

Pontone Gallery (U.K.)

There will be a strong U.K. presence with both returning and new galleries, including Pontone Gallery out of London, which will be exhibiting works of the acclaimed self-taught artist and former professional drummer Chris Rivers, known for his celestial, mythological oil paintings and gilded editions.

The LA Art Show will feature artwork with varying price points that make it accessible for first-time buyers as well as longtime collectors. The diverse array of work will represent many corners of the globe in this exciting lineup, and whether you’re a seasoned art dealer or an emerging art enthusiast, you won’t want to miss this year’s fair.

You can purchase your ticket today for the LA Art Show, where 15 percent of every ticket sold supports the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why campaign, helping to advance heart health and save lives.