Glenn Close’s Astonishing Connection to Royal Family Exposed on TV

Family trees can reveal astonishing surprises, and Glenn Close recently unearthed one of the most startling revelations of her life during a national TV appearance. The celebrated actress was left in disbelief on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots” when she learned about her family connection to Princess Diana. This shocking royal family secret revealed on the TV show took Close completely by surprise, as she had never imagined her genealogy could lead to such a notable lineage.

Astonishing Revelation on National Television

When the host disclosed, “You are directly related to Princess Diana,” Close’s reaction was raw and immediate: “Really? Wow.” The genealogical research presented on the show uncovered that Close and the late Princess of Wales are eighth cousins. This connection stems from their shared ancestors, Sarah and Joseph Strong, who are Close’s seventh great-grandparents. This remarkable finding illustrates how the paths of Hollywood royalty and actual royalty intertwined generations ago.

A Past Encounter

Adding an intriguing twist, Close and Diana actually met before either was aware of their familial ties. In 1989, they crossed paths at the London premiere of “Dangerous Liaisons.” During this star-studded event, Princess Diana also mingled with other actors, including Uma Thurman and John Malkovich. Reflecting on that encounter, Close fondly recalled, “She was lovely.” It’s a fascinating tidbit that enriches the narrative of their unexpected family connection revealed on the show.

Humor and Reflection

When asked if she ever suspected a relationship with the royal family, Close’s witty response showcased her playful nature: “No, but look at our hairstyles. They’re very much alike.” Her light-hearted comment highlighted the visual similarities between her and Diana as seen in their 1989 photographs. However, the emotional impact of the discovery was significant for Close. “Wow, it’s exciting, and I’ll have to think about it for a while, you know? It makes me feel stronger,” she shared, contemplating the weight of this newfound connection.

More Royal Ties

This astonishing revelation complements another of Close’s royal connections. According to Business Insider, she is also a 24th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, tracing back to their mutual ancestor, King John. This medieval monarch ruled England from 1199 to 1216 and serves as a historical link between Close’s American lineage and the contemporary British royal family. King John’s reign, notorious for his conflicts, concluded with his signing of the Magna Carta, a pivotal document that limited royal authority.

A Journey from Theatrical Stage to Royal Connections

Close’s newfound royal connections place her alongside other celebrities discovering unexpected links to the British monarchy. The extensive branches of these family trees often unveil surprising relationships, attesting to how ancient bloodlines weave into modern genealogy. Born in Connecticut in 1947 into a well-off family, Close’s upbringing was notably shaped by her family’s involvement in the Moral Re-Armament movement. Her diverse career trajectory—from theater successes to Hollywood fame—now interspersed with this striking royal family secret revealed on the TV show adds a compelling chapter to her life story.

Achieving critical acclaim, Close has been recognized with Tony Award nominations and wins throughout her theater career, later transitioning to notable films like “The World According to Garp,” “101 Dalmatians,” and “Damages.” Her expansive portfolio, which spans over three decades, is impressive, and now includes this remarkable connection to royalty, further enriching her already illustrious narrative.