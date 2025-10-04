Glen Powell Celebrates Chad Powers’ Triumph on Hulu and Disney+

Glen Powell has a heartfelt message for fans after his new series, Chad Powers, achieved the impressive feat of hitting No. 1 on Hulu and Disney+. The show, which debuted recently, has quickly captivated audiences, drawing comparisons to beloved series like Ted Lasso. As the discussions around its rising popularity continue, Powell expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and enthusiasm from viewers, highlighting the show’s unique premise and its dedicated team.

A Promising Start for Chad Powers

Glen Powell’s return to the small screen is marked by the exciting launch of his latest project, Chad Powers. Currently available for streaming with a Hulu and Disney+ subscription, the show is creating waves in the entertainment landscape. Even before its release, Chad Powers faced comparisons to the critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso, and the buzz surrounding its debut confirms that viewers are taking notice.

Celebrating a Quick Rise to the Top

The enthusiasm surrounding Chad Powers has not gone unnoticed by Powell, who took to Instagram to share his excitement. “What a week!!!!! Thanks for making Chad Powers #1 on Hulu AND #1 on Disney+!! So proud of this show and the wonderful team who made it possible. Go Fish!!” His gratitude reflects a shared sentiment among the cast and crew, all eager to underscore the effort that went into creating the series.

The Unique Premise and Its Origins

Despite initial skepticism from co-creator Michael Waldron, the premise of Chad Powers—focusing on a former college football star attempting a comeback while disguising himself—has sparked curiosity and garnered a solid viewership in its early days. Inspired by a skit from NFL star Eli Manning, who serves as an executive producer alongside his brother Peyton, the show attracts not just followers of Powell, but also fans of comedy and sports alike. With only the first two episodes released, the early response has suggested a promising trajectory for Chad Powers, particularly given its current ranking among the streaming giants.

Mixed Reactions Amidst Growing Hype

As with any new series, reactions to Chad Powers have been varied, though the predominant feedback seems to trend positively. This initial reception serves as a promising sign for the show’s future, especially considering that audience opinions can evolve over time. With new episodes dropping each Tuesday on Hulu and Disney+, viewers will have ample opportunity to engage with the show and contribute to its ongoing success. Fans and curious newcomers alike are encouraged to tune in and experience the charm of Chad Powers for themselves.

Glen Powell’s investment and commitment to his role in Chad Powers are evident, with reports of him even facing boos at a college football game during filming. His dedication, combined with Eli Manning’s guidance, lends authenticity to his portrayal of the titular character. As Powell and the show’s team celebrate this milestone, many are eagerly watching to see how long Chad Powers can maintain its impressive ranking in the competitive world of streaming television.