Gijón Festival: A Bold Showcase of Global and Local Talent

The 64th Gijón International Film Festival (FICX) is set to showcase a diverse lineup of films from November 13 to 20, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to both emerging and established talent in the cinematic world. Located in northern Spain, this festival follows closely on the heels of the San Sebastián International Film Festival, connected through the innovative Cross Roads initiative.

Showcasing Global and Local Voices

This year, FICX is featuring many of the most acclaimed films from prestigious global festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Sundance. As the festival endeavors to give a platform to local filmmakers, it also aims to solidify its role as a springboard for new Spanish talent on the international stage.

Notable names like Oliver Laxe with “Sirât,” Jonás Trueba with “The Other Way Around,” and Carla Simon with “Alcarràs” highlight the rising stars of Spanish cinema closely tied to Gijón. Both Laxe and Trueba debuted their first works at the festival, paving the way for their successful careers, while Simón enjoyed her first retrospective here.

A Platform for Emerging Talent

FICX has a diverse tradition of bringing together emerging and established talents, offering a unique space where top international filmmakers mingle with regional voices. This commitment to nurturing new talent is reflected in the festival’s programming and initiatives.

The festival opened with James Gray’s “Paper Tiger” in its main Albar competition section, a repeat of a successful trend as Gray’s previous film “Armageddon Time” also inaugurated the festival last year. The event will conclude on November 20 with Peter Farrelly’s “I Play Rocky,” praised by Variety’s Owen Gleiberman as “a cleverly crafted crowd-pleaser.”

Diverse Competition Selections

The Albar section features 21 films vying for the top prize, including acclaimed works like Clio Barnard’s “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning,” which won at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and Grant Lee’s “Everybody Digs Bill Evans,” recipient of the Berlin Silver Bear. Visar Morina’s “Shame and Money,” awarded the World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury prize at Sundance, also joins the lineup.

FICX Director Alejandro Díaz Castaño highlighted the festival’s focus on unclassifiable movies with strong auteurist components, celebrating a mix of genres and innovative storytelling. Notable titles in competition include Valeska Grisebach’s Cannes Jury Prize winner “The Dreamed Adventure” and Hong Sang-soo’s “Nowhere to Lay My Eyes,” which recently took home the best director award at Locarno.

Expansion and Collaborations

Gijón continues to broaden its appeal with various sections, including the Premiere segment that brings 16 international features to Spain for their first showings. This year’s lineup features acclaimed works such as Céline Sciamma’s “Tutti Frutti” and Jia Zhangke‘s “Torino Shadow.” Joining the festival is Gregg Araki with his Sundance title “I Want Your Sex,” marking his return to Gijón after multiple previous visits.

The festival also showcases five titles from the San Sebastián Festival, including “Les Mirsérables” by Fred Cavayé, enhancing its collaborative initiatives. Additionally, Gijón’s ongoing partnerships with the Asturias Paraíso Natural Film Commission and projects like FICX Pro and Semilleru serve to bolster local and Spanish cinematic talent.

Conclusion