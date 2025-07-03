Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty End Six-Year Marriage

In the latest wave of celebrity breakups, Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty have announced the end of their six-year marriage, captivating fans and followers alike. This high-profile separation follows the couple’s candid journey through marriage and family planning, marking another poignant story in the realm of celebrity relationships.

The Announcement

The news of Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty’s breakup comes as a surprise to many. The couple, who were married for nearly six years, have decided to part ways amicably. A representative informed People on July 2, stating, “Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty confirm they have amicably decided to part ways and officially file for divorce.” Despite the end of their marriage, both have pledged to maintain a friendship rooted in mutual love and respect.

Legal Proceedings

According to court documents acquired by TMZ, Nats Getty has filed for divorce from Gigi Gorgeous, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents note their official separation date as February 27, 2025. The decision marks the conclusion of a relationship that began over six years ago when the two first met and quickly became inseparable.

A Journey Together

Before the news of their breakup, Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty had been transparent about their aspirations to build a family together. The couple frequently shared updates on their fertility journey, revealing last year that they had successfully created six embryos via IVF. This shared experience was just one of many intimate moments they offered to their followers, showcasing a deep commitment to one another despite their later decision to part.

Reflections and Future

While Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty’s breakup closes one chapter of their lives, it opens another that is to be shaped by their enduring friendship. As they move forward separately, the couple remains united in their past experiences and the respect they continue to hold for each other. Their journey serves as a reminder of the complexities and evolution of modern relationships, even as they step into new beginnings.