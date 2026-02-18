Get Your Tickets to Robyn’s ‘Sexistential’ Tour Now

Robyn is gearing up for her much-anticipated ‘Sexistential‘ tour, thrilling fans with a blend of her iconic sounds and new material. With her album dropping soon, excitement is building around where to buy tickets to Robyn’s ‘Sexistential’ tour. This tour promises unforgettable performances across Europe and North America, showcasing Robyn’s evolution since her last album, “Honey.” Whether you’re a dedicated fan or a curious listener, finding the perfect tickets is paramount.

Robyn’s Tour Details and Locations

The ‘Sexistential’ tour kicks off in the UK, traversing through Europe and her homeland of Sweden before hitting North America for shows in vibrant cities like Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. Robyn’s fall schedule also includes stops in Chicago and Mexico City. Each performance will be unique, with different openers such as Nourished by Time, Romy, Peaches, and Lykke Li.

How to Buy Tickets to Robyn’s ‘Sexistential’ Tour

Tickets initially went on sale February 13, quickly selling out in many locations. Fear not; several platforms offer resale options. Here’s where to buy tickets to Robyn’s ‘Sexistential’ tour:

StubHub: A reliable platform for resale tickets, with prices starting under $200 for the Barclays Center show and under $70 for Chicago.

SeatGeek: Offers tickets below $100 for the Barclays Center, with GA floor seats at $580. Los Angeles tickets start around $80.

TicketNetwork: Upper section tickets for the Barclays Center are under $90, and you can save $150 on orders over $500 using code RS150.

VividSeats: Provides tickets starting at $140 for Robyn's Washington, D.C., performance. They also cover international dates, including her shows with Harry Styles.

Robyn’s Complete Tour Schedule

Fans can look forward to a comprehensive list of dates, starting in June and spanning into November, from Dublin to Sydney:

June 24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

July 16-18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Sept. 8 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept. 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 23-24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Nov. 21 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

Don’t miss out on a chance to see Robyn live as she brings her new album to audiences worldwide.