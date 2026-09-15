Justice Department Backs Paramount in $1.9 Billion Bond Dispute

In a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., the Department of Justice (DOJ) has aligned itself with Paramount. On Tuesday, the DOJ argued that a coalition of 12 states should be mandated to post a bond, which would act as a financial safeguard for Paramount while the states continue to pursue antitrust litigation to block the merger.

Paramount’s Financial Stakes and the Bond Demand

Paramount contends that it could suffer losses exceeding $1.88 billion due to delays initiated by the ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed by the states. As part of its legal strategy, the company has requested Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin to compel the states to post a bond in this amount, ensuring that Paramount would be compensated should it prevail in court.

DOJ’s Involvement and Legal Perspective

Although the DOJ is not directly involved in the state litigation, it filed a “statement of interest” on Tuesday, advocating for the bond requirement on the grounds that the states are acting in a private capacity in enforcing federal antitrust laws. The DOJ had previously approved the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger in June, providing a detailed statement to clarify its rationale for supporting the transaction.

Background on Legal Proceedings

In contrast to the DOJ’s findings, the coalition led by California filed a lawsuit in July to prevent the merger, citing concerns about its potential impact on competition within the theatrical and basic cable markets. A trial is set to commence on March 2, and Paramount had initially agreed in July to refrain from finalizing the merger until after the trial’s conclusion. Judge Martinez-Olguin had issued a temporary restraining order for 28 days but did not impose an indefinite injunction against the deal.

Request for Bond and State Opposition

Following its initial decision to delay closing the merger, Paramount shifted its stance in August, asserting that the states should either post the requested bond or allow the merger to proceed without further hindrance. The states opposed this request, pointing out that courts typically waive bond requirements when the enforcement of public interests is involved. They noted that Martinez-Olguin had previously waived the bond requirement during the temporary restraining order issuance.

Arguments from Both Sides

The states argued that enforcing a bond requirement would undermine their ability to pursue enforcement actions effectively. They emphasized that Paramount had not demonstrated any substantial changes in circumstances that would warrant a modification of the stipulation the company had previously accepted less than a month prior. “Permitting Paramount to enter the stipulation and then rewrite it almost immediately would allow it to unfairly renege on its commitments,” the states contended.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings