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Ella Langley is riding a remarkable wave of success with her ongoing Dandelion tour, which is swiftly coming to a close at the end of this month. The tour features iconic venues, with upcoming performances at Colorado’s renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles, and Lubbock, Texas, where she will take the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena on October 10.

Notably, Langley’s hit single, “Choosin’ Texas,” has broken records, surpassing Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as the longest-running Number One song in Billboard Hot 100 history. Despite some social media commentary expressing unfamiliarity with the track, Langley’s concerts continue to attract major crowds, resulting in sold-out shows nationwide.

Where to Buy Ella Langley Tickets

As many dates on Langley’s tour have already sold out on Ticketmaster, ticket prices on the secondary market have surged. For instance, a single ticket for the upcoming Lubbock show begins at $266 on StubHub, while tickets for the first of two Los Angeles performances start at an eye-watering $593. Last-minute ticket hunters should consider several platforms for their options. General admission tickets for Langley’s stop at Red Rocks in Colorado start at $492, while the Saint Paul date begins at around $200. Code: ROLLINGSTONE10 for $10 off orders of $250+ Ella Langley’s Lubbock date starts at $235, while the tour’s closer in Saint Paul has a get-in price of around $200. SeatGeek also allows you to shop by row as well as section, making it easier to find the best tickets for the price. Code: RS30 for $30 off $300+ orders The lowest ticket prices for Ella Langley’s tour are for the Lincoln date, with prices starting at around $168. The L.A. dates are the most expensive, with tickets starting at over $560. Code: $150 off orders over $500 with code RS150 TicketNetwork features stubs for the Saint Paul show starting at $150, while the Los Angeles shows are listed at higher prices, with tickets starting at $643.

For fans eager to catch Ella Langley’s remaining performances, here are the upcoming tour dates: