1200 calorie diet for woman

The 1200 calorie diet is a restrictive regime which imposes much self-control. But it’s worth the effort. If you decide to follow this diet you will see results very fast and in an efficient way. Those extra pounds will just melt and you will look great. You will draw everyone’s attention and you will feel wonderful.

The 1200 calorie diet has one big secret: you have to chose your foods very carefully and you have to count the calories you eat at very meal. If you don’t keep in mind this important rule, you will not be able to lose the weight. If you want to find out more about the 1200 calorie diet, pay attention. We will give you all the information you need about this diet.

What is the main principle of the 1200 calorie diet

The main principle of the 1200 calorie diet is the same one that applies to all diets that help you lose weight: consume fewer calories than your body can process in one day. The 1200 calorie diet is effective if you cut 500 calories from your daily calorie intake. If you follow this diet for two weeks, you will lose about 3-6 kilos depending on your metabolism.

1200 calorie diet plan

Your breakfast during the 1200 calorie diet has to contain between 250-300 calories. Try to eat dairy products and fruits for breakfast because the proteins and the fibers from this products help you will full. You are allowed to drink a cup of unsweetened coffee.

Your lunch has to contain between 300-350 calories. You can’t skip this important meal. Lunch has to contain healthy fats, proteins and fibers. You can eat green vegetables ( spinach, green beans, broccoli), turkey meat, eggs, olives, feta cheese, fish and whole cereals or other products like these. You can try to eat a vegetable soup or a slice of grilled meat but remember that you can’t eat more than 350 calories.

Dinner has to contain between 400-500 calories. For dinner you can try eating some grilled chicken, white vegetables ( celery, cauliflower, cabbage).

Between these meals you can have 2 snacks. Try to eat an apple or another kind of fruits, 2 crackers or a slice of ham. These snacks must contain between 50-100 calories.

3 days menu example for the 1200 calorie diet

Day 1

Breakfast (300 calories) :

– 100 g cherry tomatoes

– 50 g whole wheat bread

– 100 g cream cheese

– 1 cup of unsweetened coffee

Snack (50 calories) :

– 200 g pomelo

Lunch (350 calories):

– 110 g grilled mackerel

– 180 g diversified salad

– 50 g whole wheat bread

Snack 2 ( 50 calories):

– one grapefruit

Dinner ( 400 calories):

– 100 g grilled chicken breast

– 150 g cabbage salad with ½ teaspoons of olive oil and lemon juice

– 250 ml of orange juice ( without sugar)

Day 2

Breakfast:

– 100 g cherry tomatoes

– 50 g whole wheat bread

– One boiled egg

– A cup of tea or coffee ( unsweetened)

Snack 1:

– 200 g strawberries

Lunch:

– cream vegetables soup

– 100 g grilled chicken breast

– 100 g lettuce salad with lemon juice and olive oil

Snack 2:

– 100 g non-fat yogurt

Dinner:

– 300 g tuna salad

– 50 g whole wheat bread

Day 3

Breakfast:

– 50 g light cheese

– 100 g non-fat yogurt

– 50 g whole wheat bread

Snack 1:

– 250 g oranges

Lunch:

– one cup cream vegetables soup

– 150 g chicken skewers

– Lettuce salad with light yogurt

Snack 2:

– 200 g strawberries

Dinner:

– 100 g grilled turkey breast

– Tomatoes, onions and cucumbers salad with olive oil

Remember to stick to the plan if you want to lose weight during this regime. Don’t exaggerate, don’t cheat and you will see the benefits if the 1200 calorie diet very fast. Have you decided to follow this diet yet?