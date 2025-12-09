Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, Kane Brown Lead 2026 Country Thunder

Get ready for a sun-soaked celebration of country music at the 2026 Country Thunder Florida Fest. This highly anticipated event, now taking place on the picturesque sands of St. Pete Beach, promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans. Headlining the festival are Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, and Kane Brown, forming a powerhouse lineup that will thrill country music enthusiasts.

Exciting New Location

This year, the Country Thunder Florida Fest is moving its lively festivities from Tampa to the stunning backdrop of the TradeWinds Resort on St. Pete Beach. This change offers festival-goers a chance to enjoy their favorite tunes with the Gulf of Mexico as a scenic backdrop, enhancing the overall experience of this beloved annual event.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Leading the charge is Gavin Adcock, celebrated for his stirring songs and recent release, “Own Worst Enemy.” Joining him are co-headliners Zach Top and the charismatic Kane Brown, guaranteeing memorable performances. Gretchen Wilson, known for her hit “Redneck Woman” and recent work on CBS’s The Road, adds to the excitement alongside enduring country voice Randy Houser and the dynamic Shaboozey, recognized for collaborations like “Took a Walk” and “Amen.”

Diverse Musical Offerings

Troy Vollhoffer, CEO and president of Country Thunder Florida Fest, unveiled a lineup that embraces a wide range of styles and talents. Festival attendees can look forward to performances by the innovative Dasha, neo-traditionalist Braxton Keith, viral sensation Elizabeth Nichols, and the fusion artist Max McNown. The bill is rounded out by Cole Goodwin, Solon Holt, and Jay Webb, ensuring a diverse showcase.

Mark Your Calendars

Scheduled for May 8 through 10, this year’s festival marks the Country Thunder franchise’s first beachfront event. Tickets are already available, offering fans the opportunity to secure their spot for this can’t-miss celebration. Vollhoffer expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “With the Gulf as our backdrop and Country music’s biggest artists on our stage, 2026 will be one for the books.”

Don’t miss out on experiencing the magic of country music in a breathtaking setting at the 2026 Country Thunder Florida Fest. It’s more than a festival; it’s an unforgettable journey where music meets the sea.