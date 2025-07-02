Country Artist Gavin Adcock Dismisses Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ as Inauthentic

Country singer Gavin Adcock has stirred up a lively debate with his recent comments regarding Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter. Adcock, who questions whether the record belongs in the country music category, argues that artists should not have to compete with such high-profile names just because of their star power. This discussion centers around the core question: what truly defines country music today?

Adcock Challenges Beyoncé’s Presence on Country Charts

Gavin Adcock, a rising star in the country scene, recently expressed his views during a concert, which quickly went viral. “Only three people are ahead of me on the Apple Music country charts, and one of them’s Beyoncé,” Adcock noted. He openly questioned the categorization of Cowboy Carter, saying it “ain’t country music.”

Adcock’s direct remarks, “You can tell her we’re coming for her… that shit ain’t country music,” sparked widespread discussion. His comments suggest a belief that Beyoncé’s fame, rather than the album’s genre authenticity, influences its chart position.

A Viral Reaction and Continued Conversation

The controversy led Adcock to further address his stance through Instagram. He reiterated his viewpoint, saying, “I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs… but I really don’t believe her album should be labeled as country music.” His argument is grounded in the idea that the album doesn’t embody the sound or tradition of country music.

Adcock emphasized his respect for Beyoncé’s influence and talent, recalling her memorable Super Bowl halftime performance, but maintained that her presence on country charts skews opportunities for genre-specific artists.

Beyoncé’s Journey and Impact in Country Music

Beyoncé has faced similar scrutiny over her music’s classification in the past. The inspiration for Cowboy Carter came from a time when she felt unaccepted within the country music industry. She has been vocal about her experiences and the album reflects a deep dive into country music history and its diverse roots.

Despite criticisms, Cowboy Carter has broken barriers. Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and secured her first Grammy for best country album. Her achievements highlight a broadening definition of country music and its ability to unite diverse audiences.

Adcock’s nomination for new artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards demonstrates his rising influence, even as Beyoncé remains a transformative figure. This unfolding dialogue showcases the ongoing evolution of country music and the varied interpretations of its boundaries.