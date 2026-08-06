Gareth Edwards Leaves 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Amidst Creative Disputes

Director Gareth Edwards will not be returning for the sequel to “Jurassic World Rebirth.” Despite the success of the 2025 film, which rebooted the beloved sci-fi franchise and grossed $870 million worldwide, Edwards has stepped away from the project due to creative differences, as confirmed by Variety.

Changes in Creative Direction

While expectations were high for Edwards to continue, Universal Pictures has expressed gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “We had an incredible experience working with Gareth on Jurassic World Rebirth.” The studio intends to move forward with the sequel, with screenwriter David Koepp likely returning alongside stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, although specific plot details remain under wraps.

Diminishing Returns in the Franchise

The “Jurassic” franchise has seen a decline in box office performance recently, despite maintaining popularity among fans. The initial trilogy, featuring actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, started with the 2015 release of “Jurassic World” and wrapped up in 2022 with “Jurassic World Dominion,” with all films surpassing the $1 billion mark. However, the latest installments are costly undertakings, with production budgets often exceeding $250 million.

Legacy of the Franchise

This upcoming film will mark the eighth installment in the “Jurassic” franchise, which began with Steven Spielberg’s iconic adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel in 1993. Spielberg directed both the original film, featuring stars like Sam Neill and Laura Dern, and its 1997 sequel, “The Lost World.” Joe Johnston took the helm for the final film in the original trilogy, “Jurassic World III,” released in 2001.

Gareth Edwards’ Career