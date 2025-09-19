Gal Gadot’s Emotional Plea for Hostage Prayers Amid Gaza Crisis

Gal Gadot, known for her roles in Hollywood, recently delivered a poignant message at a charity gala, urging the world to offer urgent prayers for the Israeli hostages currently held amid the Gaza conflict. Her emotional plea resonated with an audience deeply moved by the ongoing crisis and showed the personal impact it has on Gadot, who advocates for peace and unity.

The Emotional Plea at United Hatzalah Gala

During a United Hatzalah of Israel event, Gal Gadot addressed 1,300 attendees with visible emotion, emphasizing the critical situation faced by Israeli hostages. “As we stand here tonight, we cannot forget the 48 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza,” she said, fighting back tears. “Their safe return must remain our urgent prayer and our shared mission.”

United Hatzalah, the organization behind the event, is renowned for its volunteer-based emergency medical services in Israel. Gadot expressed that supporting such causes aligns with her values and the beliefs deeply rooted in Judaism, focusing on compassion and solidarity.

Values of Kindness and Courage

Highlighting her upbringing, Gadot shared, “I was raised with values of kindness, courage, and responsibility, values deeply rooted in Judaism.” She praised the organization for embodying these principles, emphasizing the collaboration of diverse faiths and cultures in saving lives. “Jews, Muslims, Christians, men and women from every background, all united in the moment that matters the most.”

Amidst a Complex Global Dialogue

The backdrop of Gadot’s speech is the escalating Gaza conflict, which has sparked international debate. Thousands of film workers have pledged to boycott Israeli film institutions, accusing them of complicity in actions against Palestinians. Despite these tensions, Gadot focused her remarks on unity and the urgent need for prayer, avoiding deep political discourse.

Her attention turned to honoring Yuval Raphael, a Nova Music Festival survivor and Eurovision star. Gadot celebrated Raphael’s resilience, presenting her with a Hero Award, acknowledging that she transformed pain into purpose and inspired many through her art and strength.

United Hatzalah’s Dedication

Reflecting on United Hatzalah’s mission, Gadot highlighted the importance of their work. “To someone in crisis, it’s everything. The difference between despair and hope, between fear and the chance to begin again,” she said, praising the organization’s life-saving efforts.

The event was co-chaired by prominent figures and honored supporters of Israel, showcasing a community united in support and hope for peace amid ongoing conflict. Gadot’s heartfelt appeal emphasized the power of collective prayers and the enduring spirit of humanity.