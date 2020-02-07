‘Friends’ reunion at HBO Max

The “Friends” cast is reportedly on board for the incredibly teased special reunion with the celebrities and creators at HBO Max.

Ever since “Friends” returned to the general public consciousness to celebrate its 25th anniversary, each of the celebrities and minds behind the show has teased one thing within the works. HBO, having acquired the complete library of episodes for its new streaming platform, HBO Max, teased it was engaged in a special reunion with the cast.

Now, according to Deadline, that special reunion could lastly be gaining some traction with the six main stars, who are reportedly on board for a retrospective designed to advertise the famed ’90s sitcom’s episodes debuting on the platform. The outlet reviews that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry have all reached an understanding with HBO and Warner Bros. TV to do an hourlong special.

Representatives for the cast didn’t instantly reply to Fox News’ request for remark.

A consultant for HBO instructed us that any reviews about progress on the reunion particular are “speculation and are not confirmed.”

However, the outlet reviews that every one of the celebrities shall reduce a hearty $3 million – $4 million paychecks for appearing, which it notes is on par with what Netflix presently shells out for high comedians to headline hourlong standup specials.

The reviews of a “Friends” reunion shifting ahead is available in stark contrast to what chief content material officer Kevin Reilly instructed reporters in January on the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the place he appeared to martial expectations on the topic.

“There’s curiosity all the best way round, and but we can not seem to fairly get that curiosity all aligned to push the button on it, so right now, sadly, it is nonetheless possible,” Reilly mentioned when requested in regards to the unscripted special.

Aniston, 50, first hinted on the reunion in October when she went to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the place she was pressed for details about a doable reboot of the enduring comedy.

“Listen, we’d love for there to be one thing; however, we don’t know what that one thing is,” mentioned the actress. “We’re working on something…”

While on the present, Aniston wouldn’t verify {that a} latest assembly between the cast members lately passed off to debate what that “one thing” might be.