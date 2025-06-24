Fraser Olender and Damo Yörg’s Surprising Kiss on Below Deck

Below Deck’s Damo Yörg Reflects on Fraser Olender Kiss

In a surprising twist on the high seas, Below Deck’s latest season features a memorable and unexpected boatmance that has fans buzzing. Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Deckhand Damo Yörg shared a steamy kiss during a crew hot tub gathering, leaving everyone on board stunned. This intriguing development unfolds in the Bravo series’ June 23 episode, marking one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

The Unexpected Boatmance

The chemistry between Fraser Olender and Damo Yörg became apparent during a lively crew party. The hot tub scene quickly escalated into a flirtatious encounter, culminating in a passionate kiss that took their fellow yachties by surprise. This spontaneous moment between the two crew members has undoubtedly added a new layer of drama and excitement to the show.

“Fraser is a good kisser,” Damo shared candidly in a confessional, providing a glimpse into their off-deck connection. He didn’t shy away from admitting his past experiences, stating, “I have absolutely kissed a bloke before. Sometimes, you wanna keep things fresh and change it up.”

Damo Yörg’s Personal Journey

Damo Yörg’s candid reflections extend beyond the kiss, offering insight into his personal journey. He reminisced about the moment he first questioned his own sexuality. “I was watching TV one day, I saw this guy and I was like, ‘That guy’s good looking.’ And I was like, ‘F–k, am I gay?'” Damo revealed. This revelation highlights his open-minded approach towards his identity and experiences.

Damo further explored the nuances of his journey, expressing a sense of openness and willingness to explore different paths. “I guess I’ve always been open to it because I’ve always thought I was or would potentially be gay. Like 50 years old, two kids, wife, house and go, ‘Oops, darling, I want to run off with Rodrigo the pool boy now.'” His humorous yet honest account resonates with viewers who appreciate authenticity.

A Memorable Highlight

This electrifying interaction between Fraser Olender and Damo Yörg is sure to be remembered as a standout moment from Below Deck’s twelfth season. By embracing the unpredictability of life at sea, the duo has contributed to one of the most memorable storylines the show has seen. Fans are eager to see how this dynamic will evolve throughout the season, making every episode a must-watch.