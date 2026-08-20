Flattering Haircuts for Square Faces Revealed by a Star Stylist

For those with square-shaped faces, selecting the right haircut can enhance your features and create a harmonious look. LA-based stylist TerraRose offers expert advice on the most flattering styles for this face shape, ensuring you leave the salon feeling confident and beautiful.

The Layered Lob

One standout recommendation from TerraRose is the layered lob, which she describes as her “favorite universally flattering option.” The key here is to ensure that the hair doesn’t terminate at the jaw’s widest point. Instead, a little length past the chin can offer a more elongated and fluid silhouette.

When consulting with your stylist, try saying: “I want a collarbone lob with soft, blended face-framing layers that start below my jaw. I’m looking for movement rather than a blunt perimeter.”

Curtain Bangs

Another favorite among stylists for square faces are curtain bangs. These bangs are ideal as they create a vertical opening in the center of the face and seamlessly blend into the face-framing layers. TerraRose emphasizes that these bangs are more flattering than thick, straight-across fringes.

To achieve the perfect look, you can tell your stylist: “I’d like longer, wispy curtain bangs, or alternatively, side-swept or wispy bangs.” This approach helps to soften the edges of a square face.

Soft, Rounded Bob

Don’t shy away from bobs, but approach them strategically! According to TerraRose, a soft, rounded bob featuring movement at the ends can effectively soften the angular nature of a square face. This style can beautifully highlight your cheekbones while drawing attention away from a stark jawline.

She suggests keeping the length at chin-to-just-below-chin rather than opting for a sharply defined, geometric bob. Such a rounded shape maintains a sense of softness that can elevate the overall look.