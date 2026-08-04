Billie Eilish's Stunning Evolution Inspired by The Bell Jar

Billie Eilish is stepping into a new role that showcases her versatility beyond her pop star persona. The Grammy-winning artist recently began filming for The Bell Jar in Toronto, a cinematic adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s classic novel. On set, Eilish transformed into Esther Greenwood, the story’s protagonist, brilliantly capturing the essence of the 1950s.

A Stunning Transformation

For her portrayal, Eilish embraced a vintage-inspired look, wearing a short-sleeved red sweater paired with a blue and red checkered skirt, complemented by delicate pearl earrings. Known for her distinctive style, Eilish also altered her hair, trading her trademark jet black locks for a more natural, subtle brown, styled neatly to one side.

Making a Statement

In addition to her hairstyle, Eilish changed her usual nude lip for a striking bright red, aligning perfectly with the aesthetic of the period film. While details about her character and the film’s plot remain under wraps, Eilish’s casting was officially announced earlier in March.

Dynamic Cast and Direction

The film is directed by Sarah Polley, with the talented Carey Mulligan confirming her role as Esther’s mother, Mrs. Greenwood. Additionally, up-and-coming actors Connor Storrie and Ella Beatty are rumored to round out the film’s ensemble cast.