FilmLA Secures Five-Year Deal Amidst Industry Worker Backlash

FilmLA has secured a five-year contract renewal to manage film permits in Los Angeles, amid criticism from industry workers who blame the agency for the slowdown in production. Despite these allegations, the city’s governing body opted to continue its relationship with FilmLA, highlighting the importance of the agency’s role in the local film industry.

Contract Extension Amid Criticism

The Los Angeles Board of Public Works voted 4-0 to extend FilmLA’s contract, set to expire on June 30. Critics argue that the agency lacks transparency and could improve efforts to collaborate with filmmakers to cut costs and expedite permits. Wes Bailey, co-founder of CA United, emphasized the need for a supportive partnership, stating, “We believe the system overall is broken.”

Industry Response and FilmLA’s Stand

FilmLA President Paul Audley faced backlash, with accusations rooted in “misinformation.” FilmLA’s board comprises major studios like Disney and Netflix, alongside Hollywood unions. The agency processes permits for 22 government bodies in L.A., funded by a $12 million annual budget from location fees. Audley insists their mission supports L.A.’s film economy, pointing to their advocacy for expanded California film and TV tax credits.

Voices of Support and the Bigger Picture

Some members of the industry, including Robert Paulsen, argue that FilmLA should not be scapegoated for broader industry challenges. Paulsen illustrated that $900 permits are insignificant next to the city’s regulatory burdens, which complicate production logistics. In response, Mayor Karen Bass and Councilman Adrin Nazarian have proposed solutions to reduce city staffing requirements and streamline the process.

Calls for Reform and Future Considerations

While opposing voices acknowledge FilmLA’s role, they urge amending the contract to address industry concerns. Suggestions include a tiered fee structure to support smaller productions financially. Bailey expressed skepticism about continuing unchanged, adding, “I don’t think it makes sense to double down on five more years of the same.”

FilmLA’s contract renewal underscores the complex dynamics between agency operations and industry demands. As discussions about reforms continue, the focus remains on fostering an environment conducive to film production in Los Angeles.