Fender Launches Exciting Bluetooth Headphones and Speakers Lineup

Fender, renowned for its guitar excellence, is making waves in the consumer audio market with the launch of its new line of Bluetooth headphones and speakers. Unveiled at CES in January, Fender Audio’s offerings are now available for purchase through various retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon. This exciting array comprises two Bluetooth speakers that can serve double duty as portable guitar amplifiers, thanks to their XLR input, alongside a pair of modular wireless noise-canceling headphones.

Customizable and Repairable Headphones

The innovative appeal of Fender’s Mix headphones lies in their impressive repairability. Users can easily replace various components, such as the headband and earcups, allowing for a personalized touch through an array of color options. While these replaceable parts are not on sale yet, company representatives assure that they will be available “very soon.”

Extended Battery Life

Designed with longevity in mind, the headphones boast an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned off, or 52 hours with ANC activated—verified through testing that involved audio playback at 50% volume. The headphones also include a USB-C transmitter for high-fidelity audio transmission, although Bluetooth’s reliance on various codecs may lead to compatibility challenges. For example, Apple devices do not support certain high-resolution audio codecs like Sony’s LDAC or Qualcomm’s AptX.

Comfort and Sound Quality

After a brief test, I found the Mix headphones comfortable and appreciated the tactile controls, featuring a multifunction knob for ease of use. The sound quality is solid but not groundbreaking, leaving room for improvement. Additionally, the absence of wear sensors that automatically play or pause music was a noticeable drawback.

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