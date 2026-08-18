Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton's Game Show Drama Unfolds Amid Tax Issues

Reunions are on the horizon for Felicia Day, as she partners again with longtime friend Wil Wheaton amid the ongoing excitement surrounding a fundraising campaign for their movie reunion of “The Guild.” With the Kickstarter campaign for “The Guild: Ren Faire’d” raising over $5.26 million and far surpassing its original $1.5 million goal, Day and Wheaton are also set to launch a new board game TV series known as “Conludo,” which translates from Latin to “play together.”

About “Conludo” and Its Format

“Conludo” is positioned as fan-unlocked content tied to the ongoing Kickstarter campaign, featuring ten episodes where Day and Wheaton engage in lively discussions before selecting board games that relate to their conversation topics. Along the way, they will invite celebrity guests to join in the fun, reminiscent of their previous web series “TableTop,” which aired on Day’s YouTube channel, Geek & Sundry, from 2012 to 2017.

Day expressed her eagerness to return to this genre, saying, “We’ve been FOMO-ing for over a decade, and we just want to play again, especially with some of those new content creators.” She hopes the show will flourish and showcase a yve-style.com of personalities and board games, celebrating the rich diversity of the gaming community.

A Focus on Interaction Rather Than Just Games

Confirmed guest stars for “Conludo” will include talents such as Todd Stashwick, Anjali Bhimani, Grace Helbig, Mamrie Hart, and John Ross Bowie. Wheaton highlighted that “Conludo” will place greater emphasis on interactions and experiences around the game rather than strictly on gameplay itself. He noted, “After a few episodes of ‘TableTop,’ we realized we had to tell distributors to up their orders because things were selling out so quickly.”

Day echoed this sentiment, noting her excitement about creating web content at a time when such formats are thriving. “I was really early on everything. I was told that people wouldn’t want to be watching people play board games… now the actual-play world is so robust and diverse,” she said, emphasizing her desire to produce something distinct within the space.

Exploring Future Directions for “Conludo”

As for the potential future of “Conludo” beyond the initial ten episodes, both Day and Wheaton are considering various distribution options. “It’s a question of whether we want to have our own channel and build that specifically, or we want to use somebody else’s platform,” Wheaton stated. They prioritize creating an accessible viewing experience for audiences, as Day added that she seeks to distribute the series in a way that is “democratically available.”

Day, who previously founded Geek & Sundry, indicated she’s now focused on smaller projects and collaborations with friends. She aims for “Conludo” to emphasize shared experiences with guests and fellow creators, moving away from her prior ventures that involved producing multiple shows.

Impact of the Denied Tax Credit on “The Guild: Ren Faire’d”

In conjunction with the excitement for “Conludo,” Day also discussed the hurdles facing their “The Guild” reunion movie, particularly regarding the denial of a California tax credit that could have provided significant support for production. The Kickstarter campaign will prioritize fulfilling backers’ demands, ensuring they receive the movie in the promised format. Day plans a theatrical release, stating, “Of course, our backers are No. 1. I want to make sure they’re happy.”

Despite the setback, Day highlighted how essential adequate funding is for realizing the vision of “The Guild: Ren Faire’d.” She remarked that while the Blu-ray option contributed to their fundraising success, navigating tax credits is an increasingly complicated challenge for independent filmmakers.

A Call for Change in Film Tax Credits

Day expressed her belief that tax credits should be more accessible for productions like theirs, especially those under $10 million. She stated, “That is the way you revitalize this industry,” emphasizing that larger productions should not dominate resources at the expense of smaller films. She aims to retain their project in California rather than relocating, contributing to the state’s film landscape.