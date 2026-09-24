Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli Faces Divorce with $4,000 Savings

Milli Vanilli’s Fabrice “Fab” Morvan is facing a personal and financial reckoning as he navigates his divorce from estranged wife and manager, Kim Marlowe. Morvan, best known for his chart-topping hits in the ’90s alongside the late Rob Pilatus, has disclosed his financial situation in court documents submitted on September 18.

Current Financial Situation

According to documents obtained by E! News, Morvan currently earns a monthly salary of $1,846, in addition to a monthly bonus of $1,500, which totals his annual income to approximately $40,000. At 60, Morvan’s financial reality is complex, especially as he shares a household with partner Tessa van der Steen and their children—Sacha, 13, Solange, 10, and five-year-old twins Vince and Paris.

Dependence on Partner’s Support

With a family budget exceeding $9,000, Morvan relies heavily on van der Steen to manage their living expenses, as indicated in his financial disclosures. The documents reveal that the majority of their household costs are covered by his partner.

Impact of Divorce on Finances