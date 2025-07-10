Experience Astonishing Sound from This Budget-Friendly Marshall Speaker

Looking for a speaker that combines portability, durability, and exceptional sound quality? Look no further than my favorite tiny Marshall waterproof speaker. This compact device delivers a huge sound that will have you flipping like Benson Boone. Currently priced under $100, it’s an unbeatable deal for those who crave high-quality audio on the go.

Enjoying a scorching day in the 90s, I threw my shirt off and dove into the pool head-first, letting “What Was That” blare from my trusty Marshall Willen II speaker. This pint-sized powerhouse not only conquered the heat but also provided the perfect soundtrack poolside, all without any risk of water damage. That’s what makes this tiny Marshall waterproof speaker an essential companion.

The Ultimate Summer Companion

Available at a 23% discount on Amazon for Prime Day, the Marshall Willen II stands out with its rugged, dust, and waterproof build. Its durability ensures it can handle splashes and spills effortlessly, making it the go-to speaker for any situation. Whether you’re poolside or at a beach party, this speaker keeps the tunes going strong.

Features That Impress

Normally retailing for around $130, this tiny Marshall waterproof speaker is now just $99.97, saving you $30. What sets it apart is its long-lasting battery life, boasting over 17 hours of runtime per charge. With a convenient built-in mic and a rubber strap, it allows for easy call management and secure attachment to your gear. It’s a versatile Bluetooth speaker that delivers on portability and functionality.

Exceptional Audio Performance

The sound quality is where the Willen II truly shines. This tiny Marshall waterproof speaker delivers powerful volume levels, ensuring a rich audio experience. Pairing your phone via Bluetooth is seamless, with no connectivity issues, provided your device stays nearby. It’s the perfect speaker for outdoor gatherings, making sure your music never misses a beat.

Unmatched Value

For under $100, this tiny Marshall waterproof speaker offers an unbeatable combination of design, sound quality, and style, making it perfect for summer parties. While I may not pull off a backflip like Benson Boone, the impressive audio makes me feel like I could. With Marshall’s Bluetooth speakers in a class of their own, now is the time to snag this deal. Download a new playlist and add this gem to your cart before the offer expires.