Exciting New Guns N' Roses Funko Pops Launch Amid Tours

As Guns N’ Roses embarks on its exciting new world tour, fans of the legendary rock band can celebrate with the latest collectible releases from Funko. The company is expanding its line of figurines with three new vinyl figures that pay tribute to different eras of the iconic band.

Latest Additions to the Guns N’ Roses Collection

Funko is well-known for its Pop! figurines that feature a vast array of musicians, from AC/DC to BTS. Previously, the company delighted hard rock fans with a Deluxe Pop! Album collection that celebrated the band’s seminal album Appetite for Destruction, which prominently featured mini figurines of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. Now, the new releases include: NEW RELEASE This release is inspired by the band’s 1992 power ballad, “November Rain,” known for its unforgettable guitar solo by Slash. NEW RELEASE This figurine portrays the GNR lead singer in his classic kilt and leather jacket. Although Rose’s hair is now longer, the figure perfectly encapsulates his Eighties look. NEW RELEASE This release showcases the bassist in a military-style cap, a look both he and Rose sported during their well-known tours in the Eighties and Nineties.

Collector Details and Availability

Each of these officially licensed Guns N’ Roses Funko Pop figures measures approximately 3.75 inches and comes packaged in a window-pane display box. Additionally, a limited-edition Funko collectible featuring a five-inch Duff McKagan figurine is available as part of Funko’s Vinyl Gold collection. This variant is currently listed on Walmart.com for $14.99. LIMITED EDITION Each purchase features a chance to receive a “chase” variant of this collectible, which includes unique features.

A chase figurine, often limited in availability, is a variant of a regular Funko collectible. In this case, there is a one-in-six chance of receiving the chase version, which comes with skull face paint and a gold sticker on its packaging, distinguishing it from the standard version. RANDOM PULL You can also find the Funko Vinyl Gold release for Slash, which includes a chase variant featuring his iconic skull face paint. The chase is randomly shipped from Amazon, with a one-in-six chance of receiving it. It’s akin to a blind box experience for Funko Pop! fans.

Collectors are encouraged to act quickly, especially for the McKagan and Slash releases, as these popular items are likely to sell out. The Axl Rose Funko Vinyl Gold release has already sold out and is no longer available online.