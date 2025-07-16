Ex-Avex USA Leader Naoki Osada Debuts Innovative Nebula17 Venture

Naoki Osada, former CEO of Avex USA, has embarked on a groundbreaking journey with the launch of Nebula17, a global creative venture. This initiative promises to reshape the entertainment landscape by integrating various facets of the industry, providing a platform for both U.S. talent and Japanese artists to shine in international markets.

A New Creative Ecosystem

Nebula17 is set to transform the industry with its innovative approach, acting as a “creative ecosystem that integrates label, publishing, management, international strategy, and venture capital under one roof,” according to the company’s announcement. This bold move aims to nurture U.S.-based talent while simultaneously supporting Japanese artists in their pursuit of global recognition.

By working with renowned artists like Japanese rapper Awich and writer-producer Marcus Munroe, the venture demonstrates its commitment to fostering creativity across borders. Nebula17 has also shown a keen interest in innovative platforms, participating in early-stage funding for Indify, a service connecting independent artists with labels.

Osada’s Vision for Cultural Bridge-Building

Naoki Osada expressed enthusiasm for Nebula17, stating, “There couldn’t be a more perfect time to bring this vision to life. The world is finally ready to hear these voices, and Nebula17 is here to amplify them with the right A&R strategies, global management expertise, and an entrepreneurial spirit.” With over two decades of experience at Avex, Osada led its U.S. expansion, which laid the groundwork for this global initiative.

Osada emphasized the venture’s mission, saying, “Our goal is to build a new bridge between Japanese culture and the global mainstream – one artist at a time [and] powered by top U.S. creatives and business leaders.”

Backed by Strategic Investors

Nebula17 has garnered support from influential backers, including Akatsuki Inc., led by Kazuhiko Ishikura. Other notable supporters are Sky-Hi’s management company BSMG, Asobisystem, and And Music. The venture also benefits from angel investors like Paul Bragiel and crypto-focused VC Decima Fund co-founders, along with executives from gaming and Web3 company Gumi.

Future Plans: A Hub in West Hollywood

To further its mission, Nebula17 plans to establish a studio in West Hollywood, envisioned as a hub for songwriting and artist development. This strategic location will serve as a convergence point for artists and creatives, facilitating collaboration and innovation.

With Nebula17, Naoki Osada is setting the stage for a new era of cultural exchange and artistic collaboration, positioning the venture as a pivotal force in the entertainment industry. The creative world eagerly anticipates the impact of this initiative and the fresh voices it aims to empower.