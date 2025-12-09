Everleigh LaBrant Addresses Criticism of Tween Skincare Line

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, Everleigh LaBrant has made a mark with her new venture aimed specifically at young consumers. The emergence of her skincare line for 12-year-olds, bev.skin, has triggered a mix of admiration and skepticism. As she launches into this entrepreneurial journey, the young influencer confidently addresses the criticisms surrounding her brand, emphasizing the importance and safety of skincare for pre-teens. By engaging directly with her audience, Everleigh aims to educate and reassure parents and peers alike about her products.

Everleigh LaBrant’s New Venture

Everleigh LaBrant, a bright star in the influencer universe at just 12 years old, is passionately championing her new skincare line, bev.skin. Launched on December 9, this brand specifically targets kids who are beginning to navigate the complexities of skincare. Everleigh’s ambition stems from her own experiences, recognizing a gap in the market for products tailored for her age group. Her vision is to provide a safe and effective skincare option that addresses the unique needs of young skin.

Addressing Concerns

Despite her enthusiasm, the launch has not been without controversy. Many have questioned whether pre-teens actually require a skincare routine and if such products could be potentially harmful. Everleigh, however, stands by her brand, explaining that each product is developed with dermatologists to ensure they are gentle and appropriate for young skin. “Safety is our top priority,” she asserts, aiming to dispel any misconceptions about the need and safety of a skincare line for children.

Positive Reception and Future Goals

While there are critics, Everleigh LaBrant’s skincare line has also been met with significant support. Young fans and parents alike have expressed appreciation for a brand that acknowledges the skincare requirements of pre-teens. Everleigh envisions bev.skin not just as a product line but as a movement towards educating young individuals about self-care and health. Her goal is to empower kids to take charge of their personal hygiene routines in a positive and responsible way.

A Personal Journey

For Everleigh LaBrant, launching a skincare line is more than just a business endeavor; it’s a personal mission. She reflects on her journey, sharing that her own struggles with skin issues were a catalyst for creating bev.skin. By turning her experiences into a proactive solution, she hopes to inspire other young people to confidently care for their skin. Through this venture, she aspires to be a role model, proving that age is no barrier to innovation and entrepreneurship.