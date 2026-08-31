Eva Mendes Reveals Surprising Thoughts on Ryan Gosling Tattoo

Eva Mendes continues to display her affection for Ryan Gosling, literally, with her tattoo dedicated to him. Four years after first unveiling the ink, the Ghost Rider actress recently shared a heartfelt detail about her only tattoo—a tribute that features the words “de Gosling” on the inside of her wrist.

Lovingly Inspired Ink

Mendes, who has been in a relationship with Gosling since their meeting during the filming of 2011’s The Place Beyond the Pines, gave a glimpse of her tattoo in a series of black-and-white photos posted on Instagram on August 28. One eagle-eyed fan couldn’t help but comment, “The tattoo, I can’t!”

A Meaningful Tribute

In response, Mendes wrote, “It’s the only one I have, the only one I’ve ever wanted,” adding a heart-eyed emoji to emphasize her sentiment. The tattoo translates to “of Gosling” in several languages, symbolizing her deep love and commitment.

Timing of the Tattoo Reveal

This isn’t the first time Mendes has shared glimpses of her tattoo. She first publicly showed it off in 2022, with various appearances in her Instagram posts throughout that summer and fall. However, Mendes hinted that she might have gotten the tattoo even earlier than most fans realize.

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