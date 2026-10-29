Equinox CEO Harvey Spevak Proposes to Bianca Peters

In an enchanting proposal that combined love, family, and culture, Harvey Spevak, the executive chairman of Equinox, recently got engaged to Bianca Peters, a former co-anchor of Fox 5’s “Good Day New York.” Their romance, blossoming over the past four years, reached a new height in a heartfelt ceremony in El Paso, Texas, where Peters’ extended family resides.

A Surprise Proposal In El Paso

Peters detailed the surprise proposal, which took place last weekend. Spevak orchestrated an elaborate event that included both a mariachi band and a string quartet, as well as the couple’s favorite late-night snack—Taco Bell. The romantic evening kicked off at Amalur Kitchen & Bar, where Spevak proposed just ten minutes after arriving, surrounded by their closest family and friends, including notable Bilt couple Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond.

As the Four Bridges String Quartet played “Cowboy Take Me Away” by the Chicks—an emotional nod to Peters’ late grandmother, Irene Castillo—Spevak got down on one knee and asked the pivotal question. “It was freakin’ water works the whole time,” Peters recounted. “I kept crying and saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ And he had to follow up!”

A Special Connection to Family

The El Paso location held particular significance for Peters, as it was a place her grandmother cherished. Three years ago, during a FaceTime call, Castillo famously told Spevak, “No ring, no Bianca.” Peters had her suspicions about the proposal upon learning their spontaneous trip to the desert didn’t coincide with any family events, further adding to the excitement when the moment finally arrived.

Frantic packing ensued as Peters prepared to celebrate the occasion, including donning a gorgeous white ensemble from L’Agence. Meanwhile, Spevak swapped his signature street sneakers for cowboy boots, a delightful surprise for Peters.

Celebrating Culture and Connection

Spevak went above and beyond to ensure that local, female-led businesses played an integral role in the event. He enlisted the services of Sunnyside Events, floral and textile designer Muñoz Taller de Diseño, and Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, an all-female mariachi band. “Harvey gave a full speech in Spanish, and that man does not speak a word of Spanish. It was the funniest accent ever!” Peters, who is Mexican-American, remarked.

A Love Story That Began on Screen

The couple’s love story began during the pandemic when Peters and her former colleague Rosanna Scotto interviewed Spevak via satellite. Scotto’s matchmaking suggestion led to a connection that blossomed at a subsequent party in the Hamptons. Now, they cherish the journey that brought them to this joyful moment.

Feeling elated, Spevak shared, “I couldn’t be happier to be engaged to Bianca. She’s an incredibly special person and I look forward to building our future together.”

A Magical Celebration and Future Plans