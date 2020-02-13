Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Mom and Dad Once Again!

The Spanish vocalist’s older sibling, Julio Iglesias Jr., disclosed throughout a radio meeting in Chile that Enrique and Anna welcomed their 3rd youngster with each other.

When asked by an ADN radio host if he was most likely to be an uncle once again, describing reports that Enrique and also Anna were anticipating a 3rd youngster, Julio responded, “I already am an uncle.”

He after that responded “yes” when asked if the infant was birthed, including that the infant’s sex is “a secret.”

“Yes, my brother now has three children, and he’s super happy.” ET has connected to the pair’s representatives for remark.

Enrique and also Anna is currently mom and dad to 2-year-old twins, girl Lucy and boy Nicholas. The previous tennis celebrity’s first pregnancy has likewise maintained a secret, in addition to the birth of the twins.

The personal pair shared the first pictures of their cute children on their Instagram accounts in January 2018. A resource informed ET as a few of the superstar pair’s local and even beloved did not know they were broadening their family members.

During a March 2018 performance, Enrique couldn’t assist spurting concerning being a parent throughout a concert in Budapest.

“I came to be a father about 12 weeks back, and also I can inform you 2 things,” the “Escape” vocalist informed the group. “Love my babies! I love them so much.”

“Three things,” he after that included. “I like my woman, and also, I very f**king love you people for being here tonite!”

Since after that, every once and while he and Anna shared pictures and also video clips of their youngsters on their social networks…