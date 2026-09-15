Emmys' In Memoriam Snubs: Where Are Chuck Norris and Nicholas Brendon?

The Emmy Awards held a grand ceremony on Monday night, bringing together actors, executives, and creatives from the television industry to celebrate the year’s outstanding programs. As part of the event, a heartfelt tribute was dedicated to honor the artists and industry figures who passed away since the last ceremony.

Omissions Spark Social Media Outcry

As is tradition, the In Memoriam segment aimed to acknowledge significant losses in the industry, yet social media quickly erupted with calls for recognition of names omitted from the tribute. While the show honored the beloved series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” many fans noted the absence of Nicholas Brendon, known for his role in the series. This year also saw calls for acknowledgment of several other notable figures, including “Walker Texas Ranger” star Chuck Norris, actor Patrick Muldoon from “Days of Our Lives” and “Starship Troopers,” Jaye P. Morgan from “The Gong Show,” “The Ring” actress Daveigh Chase, and “30 Rock” performer Grizz Chapman.

Tributes and Performances Highlight the Segment

The In Memoriam segment began with a tribute to Catherine O’Hara, featuring heartfelt remarks from her “Schitt’s Creek” co-stars Annie Murphy and Dan Levy, alongside Macaulay Culkin, her co-star from “Home Alone.” Other honorees included Dolly Parton and Rob Reiner, along with more recent notable losses like Tim Curry, Hayden Panettiere, and fashion icon Bob Mackie, who passed away on the same day as the ceremony.

Musical accompaniment was provided by Noah Kahan, who performed Simon & Garfunkel’s poignant “Bridge Over Troubled Water” as names appeared on screen.

Limits of the In Memoriam Tribute

Despite the ceremony featuring an extensive list of tributes, it remains challenging to capture each and every individual who has passed away, particularly as some figures may have careers more aligned with film or music rather than television. The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences must also allocate time to honor influential creators and producers of significant television programs, including legendary director James Burrows from “Taxi” and “Cheers” and CNN founder Ted Turner.

Further Acknowledgments Available Online