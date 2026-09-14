Emmys 2026: The Shocking Cuts to Awards Telecast

The upcoming 2026 Emmy Awards promise a more streamlined experience as the Television Academy implements a significant reduction in televised categories. Scheduled for live broadcast on September 14, this year’s ceremony will showcase only 19 categories, down from 25 featured last year. This strategic change aims to address the time constraints associated with the awards show.

Streamlining the Ceremony for Better Engagement

In a press release issued in July, the Academy explained, “Given the extraordinary breadth of work recognized each year and the limited time available within a three-hour broadcast, a select number of categories will be moving to the Emmy ceremonies taking place the week prior to the telecast.” This thoughtful decision is designed to ensure that the NBC ceremony remains engaging and tailored for television audiences now and in the future.

Changes to Award Presentation

As a result of this restructuring, the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, which took place on September 5 and 6, exclusively presented awards for several categories that will not air during the main broadcast. Some of these categories included Writing for a Variety Series, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Directing for a Limited Series or Movie, and Writing for a Limited Series or Movie. The live show, with Mariska Hargitay serving as host, will now focus on a more concise selection of awards, streamlining the experience for viewers at home.