Emmys 2026: Charlie's Angels Remember Farrah Fawcett in Tribute

The iconic trio of “Charlie’s Angels” reunited at the 2026 Emmys, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the beloved series while paying heartfelt tribute to their late co-star, Farrah Fawcett. Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd took the stage to reminisce about the show’s legacy and to honor Fawcett’s enduring memory, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 62.

Remembering Farrah Fawcett

Jaclyn Smith opened the tribute by acknowledging Farrah Fawcett, stating, “I would like to acknowledge someone not standing with us tonight, and that’s my friend Farrah Fawcett,” underscoring that “she is here with us in everyone’s collective memory.” Kate Jackson affectionately referred to Fawcett as “the shiniest angel of all,” while Cheryl Ladd humorously noted that Farrah’s “iconic poster” in a red swimsuit remains a nostalgic fixture in many homes. This touching tribute resonated with fans, making the reunion all the more poignant.

Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd reunited at the 2026 Emmys, as seen above. NBC via Getty Images

The Legacy of ‘Charlie’s Angels’

“Charlie’s Angels” originally aired for five seasons from September 1976 to June 1981, featuring a trio of police academy-trained private detectives who communicated with their unseen boss, Charlie, via speakerphone. The show’s glamorous but often revealing outfits led to the coining of the term “jiggle TV.” Smith, now 80, Jackson, 77, and Ladd, 75, have become synonymous with the show’s legacy, with Fawcett being a significant part of its early success before leaving after the first season. She was replaced by Ladd, who became an integral part of the show’s ensemble.

The actresses reunited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Charlie’s Angels.” Getty Images

Behind-the-Scenes Revelations

In her recent memoir, “I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie,” Smith shares candid behind-the-scenes insights about the making of the series. She describes Jackson as a “complex person” whose temper sometimes flared, recounting a humorous incident where Jackson drove a motor home in circles on the set in a fit of rage. Smith reveals, “It was funny at first, but the teamsters were not happy with us.” Jackson had previously expressed a lingering resentment regarding her lack of credit and compensation for the show’s success and merchandise, stating, “All that merchandising, somebody got rich off of it; it wasn’t the three of us!”

Fawcett (seen here with Smith and Jackson on the show) left after the first season. Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Smith’s memoir also touches on the dynamics among the actresses, revealing tensions between Jackson and Ladd when she joined the cast. “It was difficult feeling caught between Kate and Cheryl,” she wrote, suggesting that Jackson’s continued feelings of loss over Fawcett’s departure may have contributed to the strain. Nonetheless, the reunion at the Emmys served as a reminder of the bond formed through their time on the show and the lasting impact it has left on pop culture.

A Celebration of Friendship

The emotional reunion not only highlighted the series’ significance to fans but also celebrated the friendship among the actresses who have navigated the ups and downs of fame together. Their heartfelt tributes to Farrah Fawcett reaffirmed her lasting legacy, as the trio showed that, despite the passage of time, the spirit of “Charlie’s Angels” continues to shine bright.