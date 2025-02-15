Emma Heming Willis Expresses Her Love for Bruce Willis on Valentine’s Day

Emma Heming Willis shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Bruce Willis, on Valentine’s Day.

A Moment of Love and Complicity

On February 14, Emma, 46, posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself and Bruce, 69, smiling and laughing together. Although Bruce’s face is partially cropped out of the frame, Emma is seen leaning on his shoulder, radiating happiness.

“You + laughter = my favorite love story ❤️,” Emma captioned the post.

On Instagram Stories, she also shared a black-and-white photo of Bruce tenderly kissing her cheek, captioned “Us”, with Notorious B.I.G.’s song “Sky’s the Limit” playing in the background.

An Emotional Gesture After a Long Instagram Break

Emma’s post dedicated to Bruce marks his first appearance on her main Instagram feed since January 16, when she shared a photo of Bruce shaking hands with a Los Angeles police officer while the city was battling devastating wildfires.

That post was particularly significant, as it marked Bruce’s first public appearance since 2022, when his family announced that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that led him to retire from acting. In 2023, the Willis family revealed that Bruce had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive neurodegenerative condition affecting the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

“Whenever he saw a first responder, Bruce never missed the chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service.’ Yesterday was no different ❤️🤍💙,” Emma wrote in the January 16 post.

A Loving Family and Cherished Moments

Emma frequently shares Instagram snapshots of special moments with Bruce, celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones. The couple has two daughters together: Mabel Ray Willis (12 years old) and Evelyn Penn Willis (10 years old).

Bruce also has three daughters from his previous marriage to actress Demi Moore, whom he was married to from 1987 to 2000:

Rumer Glenn Willis (36 years old)

Scout LaRue Willis (33 years old)

Tallulah Belle Willis (31 years old)

A Love That Stands the Test of Time

On Valentine’s Day 2024, Emma posted a touching photo of herself and Bruce cuddling at Niagara Falls, noting in a comment that the picture was taken in March 2010, one year after they married in Turks and Caicos.

“Love is a beautiful thing ❤️ Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day 🫶🏽,” she wrote at the time.

This Valentine’s Day 2025 post once again highlights the deep bond between the couple and the unconditional love they share, despite the challenges they have faced in recent years.