Emily Simpson’s Young Son Faces Eating Disorder Challenge

Emily Simpson, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, recently encountered a challenging issue as a parent. Her son, Luke, aged 10, has been diagnosed with a rare eating disorder called Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). This diagnosis has brought to light the struggles he faces, profoundly affecting his relationship with food.

Understanding ARFID’s Impact

Emily revealed that Luke’s eating habits have been a concern for some time. Although he has always been a picky eater, his food intake diminished significantly over the past year. She disclosed during the season 19 premiere of the show on July 10, “Luke has always been a picky eater, but it’s gotten to a point where he just doesn’t eat at all.” This turning point led Emily to seek professional advice, resulting in the ARFID diagnosis.

The Challenges of Parenting with ARFID

Emily, who shares her life with husband Shane Simpson and their other two children, daughter Annabelle, 12, and Luke’s twin Keller, described the difficulties of navigating these uncharted waters. She explained, “The nutritionist was explaining to me he doesn’t understand when he feels hungry. Food in general disgusts him.” This insight into Luke’s experiences highlights how differently he perceives food compared to others.

One particular aspect of ARFID is heightened sensitivity, as Emily elaborated, “She also asked me, ‘Is he very susceptible to smells?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.'” Luke’s acute sense of smell often leads to discomfort in situations most people might not find bothersome. Emily mentioned instances like entering a home and Luke commenting, “It stinks in here,” illustrating the challenges they face in ordinary environments.

Seeking Support and Solutions

As Emily Simpson’s family adjusts to this diagnosis, they are confronting the complexities of ARFID with the help of therapists and nutritionists. Their journey underscores the importance of understanding this often misunderstood disorder. For Emily, the emphasis is now on finding ways to support Luke and ensure he receives the care he needs. The road ahead may be daunting, but it is a journey they are ready to embark on together.