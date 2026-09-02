Elliot Page Awaits Casting Calls: "Eager for Meaningful Roles"

Elliot Page, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in “Umbrella Academy” and “Juno,” recently shared his thoughts on the current state of his acting career during an appearance on the “On Film… With Kevin McCarthy” podcast. While he has never felt more comfortable in his own skin, he revealed that finding compelling roles has been a significant challenge since his latest film, “The Odyssey,” was released in July.

Seeking New Roles

Page expressed his desire to continue acting but lamented that he currently has no projects lined up. “If someone wants to call me…I’d love to do good work,” he stated, emphasizing his eagerness to embrace new opportunities.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Reflecting on his past experiences, Page recounted his time filming Christopher Nolan‘s 2010 hit, “Inception.” Although he enjoyed the collaboration with the renowned filmmaker, he admitted to feeling uncomfortable at that time. “I had such a great time being in ‘Inception’…but I was also personally really uncomfortable,” he shared. In contrast, he noted that his portrayal in “Juno” allowed him to feel more comfortable and embodied.

Overcoming Challenges

During the filming of “Inception,” Page faced significant personal struggles that culminated in him developing shingles. Despite the camaraderie of the cast and crew, he felt out of place, particularly in a predominantly cisgender male environment. He later elaborated on these feelings in his memoir, “Pageboy.”

Full-Circle Experience with Nolan

Page’s return to collaboration with Nolan in “The Odyssey” provided a transformative experience. Describing it as “cathartic,” he noted that wrapping up the project was an emotional milestone for him. “To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable,” he remarked at the New York City Comic Con in 2025, highlighting how impactful the experience was for him.

Facing Backlash and Support

Page’s casting as Sinon, the cousin of Odysseus portrayed by Matt Damon, did not come without controversy. He faced backlash from some critics, including conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who expressed skepticism about the choice publicly. In support of Page, Whoopi Goldberg addressed Shapiro’s remarks during an episode of “The View,” questioning the motivations behind the backlash and advocating for the freedom to cast actors regardless of their identities.