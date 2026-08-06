Elliot Page Reacts to Chris Nolan's 'Odyssey' Script Surprise

Elliot Page recently opened up about his experience reading Christopher Nolan‘s script for The Odyssey, likening the experience to the first time he encountered the screenplay for Inception. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Page expressed how the script left him feeling “breathless.”

Revisiting the Depth of Nolan’s Vision

Page shared, “My first reaction, honestly, it was similar to reading the script to Inception. I really was just left breathless. Really blown away by something that was so complex, so massive, and with this tremendous engine and heart that just kept moving forward. It just really blew me away.” His enthusiasm reflects the high bar Nolan continuously sets for his projects.

A Gift to Collaborate with Nolan Again

Regarding his second collaboration with Nolan, Page expressed gratitude, noting, “I felt so fortunate to be asked to come back and to be part of something this epic and incredible as this. It was just such a gift.” He praised Nolan’s impeccable directing style, remarking on the focused atmosphere of his sets. “You can just only be present and his direction will always just be so concise and just perfect,” Page said.

Character Insights and Action Scenes

In The Odyssey, Page portrays Sinon, an Ithacan soldier, a character not found in Homer’s original text but featured in Virgil’s The Aeneid. He highlighted the thrill of performing practical stunts, mentioning a scene involving the Trojan Horse early in the narrative. Page referred to it as a “classic Nolan” moment, demonstrating the film’s blend of historical epic and cinematic innovation.







Director’s Remarks and Critical Reception

Nolan himself has spoken fondly of working with Page again, stating, “Elliot’s just terrific. I just thought this was such a great part for him. We had such a great time years ago on Inception. It’s nice to reunite with people.” Page’s performance has garnered praise in reviews, although it has not been without its detractors.