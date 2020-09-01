Ellen DeGeneres ‘Harassing’ Mariah Carey Is the ‘Ugliest Thing I Have Actually Seen’ as Shows are Pulled

Ellen DeGeneres has been accused of ‘harassing’ Mariah Carey in a resurfaced video as a celebrity of the Network 9 network released a withering remove of the talk program host.

Vocalist Mariah had informed Vulture that she was pregnant at the time of the interview in 2008 and had not been all ready to disclose the information, yet Ellen had various other suggestions.

She played a ‘trick’ on Mariah, including making her drink alcohol, knowing that her rejection would certainly ‘confirm’ the rumor that she was expecting at the time.

The currently 50-year-old entertainer claimed that she was made to feel “very uneasy” at the time by the host, which has been under attack over the “toxic” environment backstage on the program.

The video was evaluated by among the network’s most notable celebrities, Sylvia Jeffreys, that released a scorching strike on the 62-year-old comic.

Talking With her Today Extra co-host David Campbell, Sylvia was horrified by what she saw.

She claimed after the interview was played: “Oh, it’s dreadful, it’s hideous, hideous behavior.

“And if she did not know the joke, which she claims she is not after that Ellen truly has some describing to do on that particular one.”

Sylvia proceeded: “You can not place a woman in that position.

That’s possibly the ugliest thing I have seen in this whole saga until now … that’s a clear instance of intimidation.”

In the interview with Vulture, Mariah claimed she “had a tough time coming to grips with the after-effects.”

There were currently inquiries raised concerning the future of Ellen on Network 9 after her program was plucked the eleventh hour and changed by Desperate Housewives.

With WarnerMedia performing an interior examination right into complaints of racism, intimidation, and unwanted sexual advances behind the scenes made by former staff members, Network 9 decided to draw Ellen’s program from the schedules.

A speaker for the Australian network claimed on Monday: “We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with «Desperate Housewives»…”

Conversations in between 9 and Wardner Bros. about legal program rights for the upcoming period, which starts following month, are claimed to be “ongoing.”