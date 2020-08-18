Ellen DeGeneres’ ex States People Need to ‘Pay Attention’ to Those Who Collaborated with Her amidst ‘Toxic’ Claims

Ellen DeGeneres’ ex has prompted individuals to pay attention to those that have made accusations regarding her program.

The detraction started when a team of both present and former workers affirmed that there was a “toxic work culture” behind the scenes of the program, with workers encountering “racism, fear and intimidation” on set.

And now, Ellen’s previous sweetheart Anne Heche, who dated the TV host from 1997 till 2000, has hinted that there might be some fact in the insurance claims.

Speaking to Mr. Warburton’s publication, Anne stated that while she hasn’t “spoken to Ellen in years,” people need to “listen to the people who have” been around Ellen just recently.

Anne proceeded: “If I’m standing someplace and I do not like what’s taking place there, and I remain there, it’s my mistake.

So what are the activities that got me there, and why can not I leave it conveniently if that’s not Something that I intend to be participated in?

Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.”

In a memorandum acquired by Us Weekly on July 30, Ellen apologized to her workers on the program.

Ellen is stated to have wrote: “On the first day of our program, I informed everybody in our initial conference that «The Ellen DeGeneres Show» would certainly be a location of joy – no person would ever before raise their voice, and everybody would be treated with regard.

Something changed, and I am dissatisfied to discover that this has not been held.

And for that, I am sorry.

Anyone that knows me knows it’s the reverse of what I think and what I wished for our program…”

Warner Bros. has released an interior examination right into the insurance claims made regarding the program.