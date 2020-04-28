Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Denim and Shorts Pink Top for Mom’s 80th Birthday

Elizabeth Hurley, can you educate us about your age-defying methods? The starlet showed off her smooth skin and fit figure in a brand-new image with her mom, that just turned 80! And, the Hurleys have great genes!

Elizabeth Hurley remains to thrill, one ab-baring image at once. The Royals starlet, 54, commemorated her mom Angela Hurley‘s 80th birthday celebration on Sunday, April 27, and placed her toned body on screen in a plant top and cut-off shorts.

“Happy 80th Birthday, to my glorious Mummy,” the design composed in the subtitle of a picture with her mom on Instagram. She included six red heart emojis and utilized the hashtags, “lockdown birthday,” “stay home,” and “best mama.” Meanwhile, the birthday celebration woman seemed to show off a “Resort Wear” gown from Liz’s coastline line. Angela used a black swimwear leading below, hinting that the mother-daughter duo commemorated with a swimming pool day in the house.

Despite the “lockdown” birthday celebration celebrations, the starlet and her mom still delighted in Angela’s 80th. Fans left well desires in the remarks, in addition to lots of praises regarding exactly how “stunning” Angela looks. “I have a 60-year-old aunt who looks a lot older than your mummy! Lol not being mean to my aunt, but your family has great genetics,” one follower composed.

“Definitely can see where you get your natural beauty,” one commenter routed at Liz. Another follower included, “You both look fabulous!”

Liz certain isn’t worried to flaunt what her mom offered her. And, that could condemn her? She popular Earth Day on April 22 with a partially nude image of herself hing on the yard, with only a set of swimwear bases on.

“Happy #Earth Day. Habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade have contributed to deadly pandemics,” she composed on Instagram, in addition to info regarding the worldwide preservation team Space for Giants…