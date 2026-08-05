Eli Roth Clarifies AI Role in 'Ice Cream Man' After Misstatement

Eli Roth, the acclaimed horror director, has stirred conversation ahead of the release of his upcoming film, “Ice Cream Man,” set to premiere on August 7. Initially, Roth hinted that he had personally created an animated sequence for the film, but recent admissions reveal that AI technology played a role in its development.

AI’s Limited Role in “Ice Cream Man”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Roth clarified that AI was utilized in “a very small portion of a few scenes in the film.” This acknowledgment came after social media speculation suggested that AI was heavily integrated throughout the movie, particularly pointing to the involvement of the AI visual effects studio Dark Half. Roth’s comments were reported by Polygon.

Creative Inspirations and Evolution

Discussing one specific sequence, Roth explained how his original drawings were inspired by early animation, specifically an old-fashioned Mickey Mouse cartoon showcasing the character in a haunted house. “I misspoke,” Roth stated in his recent clarification. He elaborated that after his initial sketches, animators helped enhance the animation’s fluidity, adding an “old-timey jittery feel” to the final product.

Reactions to the Use of AI in Film

Roth added that the incorporation of AI was an instance where technology and creativity converged, allowing him to realize his vision for the film. However, the revelation highlights the ongoing tension within the film industry regarding the use of generative AI, particularly in response to audience expectations. Representatives for both Roth and Dark Half have yet to comment further on this matter, as noted by Variety.