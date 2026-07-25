All-Female Cast Shines in Eli Roth’s ‘Burger Night’ Project

In an exciting development poised to captivate both horror aficionados and cinema lovers, the Argentine spin-off of Joe Begos’ alien horror film “Jimmy and Stiggs,” titled “Burger Night: Luli, Magda & Lore,” has officially announced its cast and crew. With an all-female leading ensemble, the project is already generating buzz in the film community.

Star-Studded Cast and Creative Team

At the forefront of the cast are Agostina Palazzolo, known for her role in “Ciclón,” Agustina “Papry” Suásquita from Netflix‘s “Envious,” and Maia Tarcic, who gained attention for “Letters to My Ex.” This talented trio is set to take audiences on an exhilarating ride through a reimagined universe filled with extraterrestrial threats.

Backing the project is a formidable production team, including producer Pablo Guisa Koestinger from Grupo Morbido, alongside executive producers Eli Roth, Joe Begos, and Meg Thomson. The film is helmed by director Sebastián De Caro, who secured the spin-off rights to “Jimmy and Stiggs” following its showcase at the MorbidoGate IP event during the Cannes Marché du Film’s Fantastic Pavilion.

A Fresh Take on an Alien Horror Classic

De Caro expressed his enthusiasm about the cast, stating, “I am thrilled with the cast — these are women of extraordinary talent, true cinema lovers, brave and wild. They are going to surprise everyone. Each one understands her character perfectly and they all fell in love with the original material.” This dedication to character depth promises an engaging narrative as the new characters face the same extraterrestrial menace portrayed in the original film.

Filmed over four years primarily in Begos’ Los Angeles apartment, the original “Jimmy and Stiggs” follows estranged friends Jimmy and Stiggs as they confront the prospect of an alien invasion. In a bold departure, De Caro’s adaptation draws upon the original’s themes but transports them to Argentina, infusing fresh cultural context and perspectives.

Innovative Collaborations and Artistic Vision

Co-written by Matías Orta and featuring the acclaimed genre filmmaker Ramiro García Bogliano as a creative producer, “Burger Night” also boasts a talented technical team. Key contributors include director of photography Mariano Suárez, recognized for his work on “When Evil Lurks” and “Terrified,” and production designer Catalina Oliva, known for “A Singular Crime.” Federico Ricaldoni is on board as the local producer, ensuring a strong Argentine foundation for the production.

Guisa elaborated on the project’s origins, remarking, “This project was born from two conversations and a cocktail — one with Eli [Roth] over a year ago, and one with Seba [Caro] a few months back. Both were talks between friends who love cinema. Then we presented the IP at the MorbidoGate Showcase and cocktail in Cannes, and today we are announcing the cast and I am boarding as producer.” He emphasized the familial spirit of creating genre cinema, which resonates deeply within this project.

Passion and Excitement from the Cast

Palazzolo, who has amassed a substantial following as La Ardilla on TikTok, expressed her pride in participating in a national project led by talented women. Suásquita is particularly excited about her first foray into genre cinema, noting, “I feel that genre cinema is the most creative and critical genre of our time. As an actress, this is a challenging project, full of adrenaline, that allows me to work for the first time in a different language — one that belongs to the genre, where limits shift and creativity expands.”

Tarcic echoed this sentiment, sharing her thoughts on the unique take the film offers: “Everyone grew up watching movies about aliens landing in the United States. But what happens when they land in Argentina? That, for me, is what makes this project most stimulating. Not just being part of a genre film, but participating in a creative challenge that is quite unusual for Argentine cinema.”

Looking Ahead

“Jimmy and Stiggs” premiered at Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest in 2024 and will see a nationwide release in U.S. theaters in August 2025 through The Horror Section, Roth’s newly launched genre label. As “Burger Night” gears up for production, anticipation continues to build for this innovative blend of horror and cultural exploration.