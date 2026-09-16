Ed Sheeran’s Tour Faces Shake-Up After Macklemore Exits

In a significant turn of events on Ed Sheeran’s ongoing tour, the remaining opening acts and his backing band have chosen to stand with Macklemore, who was recently dropped from the lineup after making pro-Palestine statements. This controversy marks a compelling intersection of music and political expression, stirring discussions about artistic freedoms in the current socio-political climate.

Macklemore’s Removal Sparks Backlash

On September 14, after being removed from Sheeran’s tour, Macklemore publicly attributed his exit to Sheeran and Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium, accusing them of pressuring venues to drop him due to his outspoken stance on Palestine. In his statement, Macklemore indicated that Kraft had coordinated with other venue owners, leading to his removal.

Sheeran Responds to Controversy

In response to the backlash, Sheeran issued a statement on Instagram. He clarified that the decision to remove Macklemore stemmed from pressure from tour venues following his performances in New Jersey. “I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said,” Sheeran explained. Furthermore, he emphasized that the decision was a result of the promoter’s actions, saying, “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine.”

Solidarity Among Remaining Acts

Following Sheeran’s disclosure, the remaining support acts—including Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe—along with the backing band Beoga—announced they would also depart from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. Finneas stated on Instagram, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.”

Political Neutrality and Artist Responsibility

In Sheeran’s statement, he emphasized his commitment to remaining politically neutral in his performances, citing concerns for the presence of “young people, often children” in his audience. “I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary,” he remarked, reiterating that his decision was not out of indifference but a genuine effort to maintain open dialogues rather than escalating tensions. He concluded, “I know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values too.”

The Reaction to Macklemore’s Message

During his opening performances, Macklemore had showcased scenes from Gaza’s devastation and performed his song “Hind’s Hall,” a tribute to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old victim. He articulated the heightened scrutiny of his statements now that he was sharing a stage with one of the leading artists globally, pointing out that at a certain level of visibility, addressing the “Free Palestine” message becomes too risky

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