Drake Sidesteps 2027 Grammys, Declines to Submit New Albums

Drake has reportedly chosen not to submit his recent trio of albums — Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour — for consideration at the 2026 Grammy Awards, as noted in a report from Billboard. These projects mark Drake’s first solo releases following the high-profile rap feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. They enjoyed a successful summer on the charts, with Iceman notably breaking Drake’s previous record for the longest run at the top of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, surpassing the impressive 12-week reign set by Take Care.

Drake’s Stance on Awards Submissions

In a clear reference to his decision not to submit these albums for accolades, Drake raps, “This album, I’m never submittin’ it,” on the closing track of Iceman, titled ‘Make Them Know.’ This decision comes as Drake resurfaces in the public eye following his feud with Lamar and amidst ongoing litigation against his record label, UMG. The lawsuit alleges that UMG promoted his diss track “Not Like Us,” which features what Drake claims are defamatory lyrics. Though a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last year, an appeal has been filed, with oral arguments anticipated to begin in December. Notably, “Not Like Us” won five Grammy awards in 2025.

A History of Avoiding the Grammys