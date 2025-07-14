Dr. Oz: Medicaid Persists if Americans Cut the Cake

In a bold statement, Dr. Mehmet Oz, now overseeing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, suggested that while Medicaid remains a lifeline for many, Americans must prioritize health if they wish to benefit from it. The suggestion humorously highlights a lifestyle change involving steering clear of unhealthy indulgences like cake. This perspective comes as recent legislative changes threaten coverage for millions.

The Medicaid Landscape

The recent adjustments in Medicaid policies, initiated by former President Donald Trump and supported by the GOP’s controversial legislative bill, could potentially displace up to 15 million people from this crucial program. These changes introduce stringent “community engagement” requirements, demanding individuals to either work, study, or volunteer for a minimum of 80 hours each month while staying below a specific income threshold.

Dr. Oz, speaking to Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, emphasized community involvement over mere work obligations. He pointed out that Americans spend significant time in leisure, with an average of “6.1” hours daily in front of the television.

A Promise Wrapped in Humor

In his continued support for the legislation, Oz has been a constant figure in ensuring its passage. His message to Americans underscores a promise to aid those in financial distress or requiring care due to age. However, he insists on a shared responsibility: “We’ll be there for you when you need help with Medicaid and Medicare,” adding that maintaining personal health is part of the deal.

In a lighthearted moment, Oz referenced a prop carrot cake during the discussion, which symbolized his advice to avoid unhealthy sweets. Despite the jest, the point was clear: prioritize health to fully enhance life quality.

Transformative Health Care

Dr. Oz envisions making the health care system as efficient as today’s digital banking and entertainment services. He believes revitalizing health care’s productivity is key, suggesting that progress in this direction will bring substantial benefits.

Additionally, in previous discussions, Oz urged Medicaid recipients to take control of their future by entering the workforce. “Show you have agency over your future,” he advised, encouraging individuals to take charge of their own destinies.

Political Reactions

Not everyone agrees with Oz’s approach. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized his remarks on social media, noting the significant impact the policy changes will have on millions of Americans who stand to lose their insurance. Her response underscores the tension surrounding health care reforms and their real-world consequences.