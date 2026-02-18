Dorinda Medley Reveals Insights on Golden Life and Lisa Rinna

Dorinda Medley is more than just a reality television icon; she’s a loyal friend to her “Golden Life” costars. As she joins Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kelly Bensimon on E!’s latest venture, “The Golden Life,” she opens up about her enduring connections with her fellow housewives. Known for her vibrant personality on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Dorinda shares insights into these lasting bonds, emphasizing the unbreakable unity among them. In this article, we’ll explore Dorinda Medley’s thoughts on her costars, her take on Lisa Rinna, and her views on loyalty and authenticity in the world of reality TV.

Strong Bonds with “Golden Life” Costars

Dorinda Medley is unwaveringly committed to her fellow housewives. After announcing her participation in “The Golden Life,” Dorinda revealed to E! News the strength of her relationships with Luann, Sonja, Ramona, and Kelly. “You know what the fun thing is about us? We’ve never not been united,” she shared, emphasizing the resilience and dynamism of the group. “I just love these ladies because they take a licking and don’t stop ticking. They’re always busy, going, doing.”

The camaraderie between these women is evident. Recently, the 61-year-old former RHONY star enjoyed dinner with Luann and Ramona, reminiscing about past times. “I swear to god, it’s like it could have been 25 years ago,” she recounted. Dorinda admires their authenticity, noting, “They’re just such characters, like I always say to myself, ‘You guys never let me down.’ If you didn’t know better, you would think they were still being filmed because they’re just authentically themselves.”

Dorinda’s Take on Lisa Rinna

Though not directly mentioned in this context, Dorinda Medley’s perspective on authenticity can extend to her view of other reality stars like Lisa Rinna. Known for her outspoken nature, Dorinda values genuine interactions and steadfast loyalty. In the competitive world of reality TV, where alliances shift like sand, her dedication to being true to oneself stands out.

Loyalty and Authenticity in Reality TV

Dorinda Medley’s reflections highlight essential elements that resonate with audiences: loyalty and authenticity. These qualities not only strengthen bonds among her “Golden Life” costars but also endear her to fans. By staying true to herself and valuing genuine connections, Dorinda sets a standard for reality television personalities in maintaining real friendships amidst the drama.

Dorinda Medley’s appreciation for her costars on “The Golden Life” reaffirms that some bonds withstand the test of time, regardless of the spotlight. Her insights into friendships and loyalty offer a refreshing perspective in a landscape often dominated by fleeting alliances.