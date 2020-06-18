‘Disrespected’ Angelina Jolie ‘Hurt and also Angry’ over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘love’

This time 15 years ago, Angelina Jolie and also Brad Pitt were supposedly hold up snogging in a Palm Springs resort while Jennifer Aniston applied for divorce back in Los Angeles.

Rumors of a red hot love in between the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars had been doing the rounds for months, and even despite rejections from both parties, Brad and also Jennifer’s five-year marital relationship was over.

But quickly ahead to 2020 and also after placing on a cozy display screen throughout the awards period, Brad, 56, and Jennifer, 51, are thought to be dating once again, with sources asserting there’s also a wedding event in the pipe.

So what does Angelina, 44, make from it?

When broaching a get-together in between her ex-spouse and Jen initially began doing the rounds previously this year, mother-of-six Angelina is stated to have been nonplussed.

“Angelina doesn’t care about Jen and Brad’s reunion… she already knew that they were friends and isn’t going to let it eat at her,” a source near to the Hollywood starlet informed Hollywood Life.

They included: “She’s moving on. She’s not going to let it sting.”

However, the circumstance has taken a down-turn lately, especially after Brad joked concerning their failed marital relationship at the SAG Awards to the audience that included laughing Jennifer.

Picking up the gong for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, he quipped: “This role was a little bit of a stretch.”

“Guy, who gets high, takes his shirt off, doesn’t get along with his wife.”

And sources near to Angelina stated the celebrity would undoubtedly have felt ‘extremely disrespected’ by his speech.

“Angelina won’t be happy – it feels extremely rude to her to make a joke out of their marital relationship troubles before a space filled with their peers. She’d never do that to him,” a source told The Sun.

“And Brad’s very public reunion with Jen will also feel hurtful to her – it’s almost like, throughout their marriage, the public seemed to want Brad to get back with Jen.”

Then earlier this month, it was claimed that a ‘furious’ Ange had made moves to ‘ban’ Jen from spending time with her and Brad’s children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11.

“Angelina has privately demanded that Jen be banned from seeing her kids,” an insider told Australian magazine Woman’s Day, claiming she’s filed for sole custody.

“It’s come as a massive shock to everyone. Brad has just started to feel like his life was back on track after three years of hell, and he was hoping the divorce would be finalized by May.

“So this latest curveball has got him questioning what else he could do to prove the kids are his number one priority.”

Brad is believed to have reconnected with Jennifer following his 2016 split from Angelina, attending her 50th birthday, and a Christmas party at her LA mansion…