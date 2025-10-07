Director Jon Wardle Reveals Key Insights from Graduate Impact Report

The National Film and Television School’s (NFTS) Graduate Impact Report was released on Tuesday, showcasing remarkable achievements and underscoring its significant impact on the film and TV industry. Director Jon Wardle offers exclusive insights into the data, highlighting the school’s influential role and commitment to nurturing talent. This comprehensive analysis not only celebrates past achievements but also outlines strategic initiatives for future success.

Extensive Industry Contributions

The NFTS Graduate Impact Report reveals stunning figures, with 75% of UK film production since 2020 involving at least one NFTS graduate. This number climbs to 89% in high-end TV productions. Notably, 90% of major U.S. studios, including Netflix and Warner Bros., have NFTS graduates in key roles. Wardle expresses satisfaction, stating, “It’s better than it was in previous years, despite all the challenges.”

Graduates have played pivotal roles on major projects like “Wicked” and “Andor.” Wardle emphasizes the importance of tracking such contributions to demonstrate value to industry funders and reassure students of potential employment opportunities.

Growing Seniority and Expanded Curriculum

NFTS alumni have seen increased seniority in their professions. Wardle highlights this progression, expressing optimism for future growth. Increased funding, including £10 million from the UK government, allows the school to expand its curriculum. New disciplines, like costume design and virtual production, are on the horizon. The school aims to connect traditional art with modern technologies, preparing students for evolving industry demands.

Despite AI concerns, Wardle believes in integrating the technology responsibly. He asserts, “AI is not going away,” urging students to navigate it effectively and ethically.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

NFTS is proud of its diversity initiatives, with one-third of graduates coming from diverse backgrounds. This is bolstered by £2 million annually in scholarships and an annual fundraising gala. The school plans to provide accommodations for disabled students, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity. “We want the very best people, no matter their background,” Wardle affirms.

Role models like Trix Worrell and Malorie Blackman inspire new generations of diverse filmmakers. Wardle emphasizes the importance of representation in helping students envision their potential paths.

Embracing Cross-Sector Skillsets

Wardle stresses the importance of versatility, especially in competitive markets like gaming. The NFTS encourages graduates in roles like sound design and composition to expand into gaming, ensuring sustainable careers. He notes the fluidity between industries, allowing graduates to diversify their skills and employment opportunities.

Spotlights on Individual Success

Wardle, a self-proclaimed “nerd” about alumni achievements, shares standout success stories. Francesca Gardiner, for example, has graduated from being a writer on “His Dark Materials” to showrunner on HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series. Wardle values these stories as evidence of the rigorous and supportive training at NFTS.

Graduates like Alexandra Brodski and Carlos Catalan have built impressive resumes, working on high-profile projects such as “Rivals” and “Killing Eve.” Wardle emphasizes the importance of resilience, perseverance, and hard work behind these successes.

In summary, the National Film and Television School continues to assert its crucial role in shaping the film and TV industry, driven by its commitment to comprehensive education and inclusivity. Jon Wardle’s reflections highlight both the achievements and aspirations that define this esteemed institution.