Diddy Declines Testimony at Upcoming Court Hearing

In a pivotal development in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul has informed the court that he will not testify in his own defense. This announcement came after prosecutors completed six weeks of presenting evidence and testimony against him. The case, involving allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, has captured widespread attention as Combs faces serious charges that could lead to life imprisonment if convicted.

Prosecution Concludes Lengthy Case

Federal prosecutors wrapped up their case against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday afternoon. Over six weeks, they presented testimony from a range of individuals linked to Combs’ past and professional life, including ex-girlfriends, personal assistants, federal agents, and others connected to his media and music ventures. Prosecutors have described these operations as a “criminal enterprise” involved in trafficking and coercing people into non-consensual activities. After resting their case, the defense chose not to call any witnesses.

Combs’ Decision Not to Testify

During the proceedings, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian asked Diddy directly whether he intended to take the stand. Combs responded, “I’m doing great, your honor. I want to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job.” He explained that after extensive discussions with his legal team, he decided against testifying, stating, “That is my decision, your honor. That is solely my decision.”

Judge Subramanian’s inquiry is a standard procedure to ensure that defendants make the decision to testify on their own volition. Throughout the trial, Combs was cautioned for interacting with jurors during testimonies, which prosecutors argued amounted to indirect testimony.

Defense Moves for Dismissal

On the same day, Combs’ defense team requested the dismissal of the case, contending that the prosecution had not sufficiently proven the charges. Such requests are customary in criminal trials, though Judge Subramanian has not yet made a ruling on this motion.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, remains detained without bail. Previous judicial assessments concluded he posed a potential threat to public safety and might attempt to sway witness testimony ahead of the trial.