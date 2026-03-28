Diablo Cody Celebrates ‘Forbidden Fruits’ Triumph as ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Overdue

Diablo Cody’s latest venture, “Forbidden Fruits,” has garnered the kind of acclaim that eluded her earlier film, “Jennifer’s Body.” Released in 2009, the latter faced misinterpretation and a lukewarm reception, but it’s now seen as ahead of its time. Cody reflects on the triumph and timing of “Forbidden Fruits,” emphasizing that today’s audiences are increasingly receptive to powerful stories featuring complex, female-led narratives.

Reflecting on the Past

When “Jennifer’s Body” debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2009, Cody sensed a disconnect. “I realized in that moment that nobody got it,” she reveals. This feeling of misunderstanding left an impact, especially as the film later found its audience through evolving cultural dialogues.

Sixteen years later, “Forbidden Fruits” premiered at South by Southwest, resonating with viewers and offering Cody a long-awaited sense of fulfillment. “Hearing people in the audience at South understanding the movie was really healing for me,” she shares. The new film’s journey and reception marked a significant shift from her experiences in 2009.

A New Storytelling Era

Cody, along with producing partner Mason Novick, embraced the vibrant pitch from new director Meredith Alloway and playwright Lily Houghton, eventually developing “Forbidden Fruits” into a compelling narrative. “We hung up the Zoom and immediately we’re like, we have to do this,” she recalls, highlighting her dedication to unique storytelling.

Engaging with material developed over several years, Cody’s role as a creative producer put the story at the forefront, ensuring the narrative remained strong and authentic. “I’m always all about the script,” she emphasizes, focusing on breaking and respecting traditional storytelling rules.

The Cultural Shift

Hollywood’s past dismissal of the female-led satirical horror comedy genre is evolving, partly due to films like “Jennifer’s Body,” which found renewed fame in online and queer communities. “Girls and women didn’t necessarily have the public spaces to discuss what they were going through at the time,” Cody notes, but these spaces have since developed, allowing films like “Bottoms” to thrive.

The shifting dynamics in audience engagement reflect a broader acceptance of complex female narratives. Cody believes this change has aligned with a readiness to embrace stories like those behind “Forbidden Fruits.” “There has never been a better time to tell these stories,” she asserts, confident in the current cultural climate.

Building on Fresh Foundations

“Forbidden Fruits” draws on themes of toxic femininity and deep, intellectual storytelling. Cody praises the “sparkly cast” and rich material for their role in its success, asserting, “If the material is strong enough, you can attract the appropriate talent.” The film, while honoring its genre, offers something uniquely new and unexpected for audiences, leaving them “invigorated and inspired.”

Cody remains optimistic about the future of storytelling that champions unapologetically bold narratives. With audiences increasingly eager for these narratives, she is confident that the industry’s embrace of such stories will only grow stronger.